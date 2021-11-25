I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley’s daughter Chloe says he’s ‘livid’ he’s had to quit

The daughter of I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley has revealed he’s “livid” about having to quit the show.

Richard, 65, was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning (November 25) after being unwell.

This afternoon, the star confirmed he would be leaving the castle and said he was “gutted”.

Now, Chloe Madeley issued a message on Instagram and said the family have been speaking to him “all day”.

I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley’s daughter speaks out

Chloe wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Thanks for all your lovely messages. Dad’s absolutely fine, we’ve been speaking to him all day and ultimately, he’s just livid he can’t go back into camp because of Covid restrictions.

“He did himself proud, though. He worked hard and was his calm, collected, kind and funny self.”

She added: “We are so proud,” followed by a red heart emoji.

What happened prior to I’m A Celebrity star Richard being rushed to the hospital?

Before falling ill, Richard took part in the Kitchen Nightmares trial. As part of the challenge, he had to crawl through a sewer filled with bugs, rotten fruit, and fish guts to find 10 gold stars.

Richard managed to grab four stars in a challenge that was slammed for being ‘impossible’ by some fans. The I’m A Celebrity campmates were rewarded with a few squirrels to eat thanks to Richard’s efforts.

However, ITV confirmed that in the early hours of this morning, Richard was rushed to the hospital after falling ill.

A statement read: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority. #ImACeleb.”

What did Richard say about his exit?

This afternoon it was announced that Richard has exited the show.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, Richard said: “Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

He went on to say: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

Richard then said that he was “obviously gutted” that he had to leave the show so early on, but was looking forward to following his campmate’s journey’s in “somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle”.

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life,” Richard said, ending his post.

“Speak soon.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

