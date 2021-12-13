I’m A Celebrity viewers have demanded that Richard Madeley is given another chance on the show.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard left the castle after just a few days following a dash to hospital.

Richard became ill in the early hours of November 25 and went to hospital as a precaution.

However, because he had broken the Covid bubble, he couldn’t return to camp with his campmates and therefore left the programme.

Richard made a brief appearance on I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

Should Richard Madeley return to I’m A Celebrity?

During last night’s final, which saw Danny Miller crowned King of the Castle, Richard made a brief return.

Richard appeared via video call alongside some of his fellow campmates as hosts Ant and Dec announced the 2021 winner.

After seeing Richard, many viewers begged ITV to give him another shot next year.

Danny became the winner last night (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Justice for Richard!!! I hope he comes back next year when the show is back in Australia.

“It was unfortunate how he left.”

Another wrote: “Hope Richard gets another go at this, was really good in there.”

A third added: “I feel like he should get another chance as he probably would have been in the final easily.”

Richard had to leave I’m A Celeb following his hospital stint (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Richard expressed his sadness at having to quit the show.

He said in a statement: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the COVID ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority.”

Meanwhile, during a chat with Ant and Dec shortly after his exit, Richard opened up about his “funny turn”.

He said: “I went to the local hospital – I was only in there for about an hour and a half – I was given really thorough checks and I was given a completely clean bill of health, I’m absolutely fine.

“No matter what you might have read, I’m absolutely fine.”

