Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley fans demand he’s given another chance on show

Richard had to leave the show after just a few days in the castle

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity viewers have demanded that Richard Madeley is given another chance on the show.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard left the castle after just a few days following a dash to hospital.

Richard became ill in the early hours of November 25 and went to hospital as a precaution.

However, because he had broken the Covid bubble, he couldn’t return to camp with his campmates and therefore left the programme.

Richard Madeley among I'm A Celebrity campmates during final
Richard made a brief appearance on I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

Should Richard Madeley return to I’m A Celebrity?

During last night’s final, which saw Danny Miller crowned King of the Castle, Richard made a brief return.

Read more: Richard Madeley deals another blow to I’m A Celebrity fans as he makes gross confession

Richard appeared via video call alongside some of his fellow campmates as hosts Ant and Dec announced the 2021 winner.

After seeing Richard, many viewers begged ITV to give him another shot next year.

Richard Madeley among I'm A Celebrity campmates during final
Danny became the winner last night (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Justice for Richard!!! I hope he comes back next year when the show is back in Australia.

“It was unfortunate how he left.”

Another wrote: “Hope Richard gets another go at this, was really good in there.”

A third added: “I feel like he should get another chance as he probably would have been in the final easily.”

Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity
Richard had to leave I’m A Celeb following his hospital stint (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Richard expressed his sadness at having to quit the show.

He said in a statement: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the COVID ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority.”

Meanwhile, during a chat with Ant and Dec shortly after his exit, Richard opened up about his “funny turn”.

He said: “I went to the local hospital – I was only in there for about an hour and a half – I was given really thorough checks and I was given a completely clean bill of health, I’m absolutely fine.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final: Danny Miller crowned winner of 2021 series

“No matter what you might have read, I’m absolutely fine.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby on Jonathan Ross Show
ITV viewers all make same complaint as Holly Willoughby appears on Jonathan Ross Show
strictly come dancing aj and kai
Strictly’s AJ Odudu breaks silence over Kai Widdrington romance rumours
Simon Gregson on This Morning today
This Morning: Chaotic Simon Gregson interview leaves viewers in hysterics
fees for i'm a celebrity 2021
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – so how much were the 2021 contestants paid?
GMB viewers all have the same complaint about Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh after today’s show
Four Lives start date
BBC One releases first trailer of hard-hitting drama Four Lives and confirms start date