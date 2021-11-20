I’m A Celebrity reveals first look at new camp

I’m A Celebrity has revealed a first look at the camp where the new campmates will be staying.

Sharing a series of snaps on Twitter, the show said there’s no home comforts this year.

While hosts Ant and Dec are living in relative luxury nearby, the stars will be roughing it in the castle ruins.

Ant and Dec won’t be roughing it like the celebs (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller ‘breaks big show rule’ ahead of series premiere

What does the I’m A Celebrity camp look like?

On the show’s official Twitter account it was announced: “No hot water or electricity” and “stone-cold walls and old camp beds” for the celebs to look forward to.

No hot water or electricity? Stone-cold walls and old camp beds? Sounds like we’re home 😏 Check out these snaps of the Celebs’ humble abode for the next few weeks… 🏰 📸 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/umJ8ais2vl — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2021

There’s phone box that’s rather broken down, a fire pit to keep them warm on the cold November nights, and a cooking area that looks pretty basic.

The beds don’t look at all comfortable with thin mattresses and no plush duvet.

It seems as if the stars are in for a rough ride this year – that’s just the way we like it!

Arlene Phillips has signed up to appear on the show (Credit: ITV)

Who is taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year?

New dad Danny Miller is leaving his other half on nappy duties as he heads to Wales and he’ll be joined by Strictly legend Arlene Phillips.

Loose Woman Frankie Bridge IS following in husband Wayne’s footsteps in signing up for the show.

She’ll be a bit chillier than he was though – his series took place in sun-soaked Australia!

Richard Madeley is favourite for the first trial (Credit: ITV)

GMB anchor Richard Madeley joins I’m A Celebrity line-up

Former This Morning host Richard Madeley and fellow breakfast TV star Louise Minchin along with Olympic diver Matty Lee have all signed up.

Music producer Naughty Boy and Radio 1’s Snoochie shy have been signed up to appeal to the show’s younger audience.

Hunky former footballer David Ginola will provide the eye candy for the older ladies this year.

He had to undergo a quadruple heart bypass back in 2016 after having a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox has also signed up.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt were heavily rumoured to be going in, but their names weren’t in the line-up.

However, it’s been suggested the two soap legends will be late additions to the castle.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers have already decided which celeb will do first bushtucker trial

Once the show’s over, @gwrych_castle will be open to the public! If you fancy a tour of the famous 250-acre estate, head to https://t.co/f3ixSvWIWz to book 🏰 — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2021

Can you visit the I’m A Celebrity castle?

The show has revealed that once the action has finished and the celebs have left the I’m A Celebrity camp, the castle will be open to the public.

Fans can take a tour of the 250-acre estate by booking tickets online.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the I’m a Celebrity 2021 line-up.