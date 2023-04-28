I’m A Celebrity: Paul and Janice make shock sex confession that leaves Amir gobsmacked

Tonight on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (April 28), Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson left Amir Khan blushing as they made a shock sex confession.

Speaking to Gillian McKeith, Amir Khan reflected on the contraband controversy that rocked the camp. He said: “I still can’t forget what you did yesterday. Legendary. Not that young people would do that but we had the two eldest in the camp who we ought to be respecting and you went and did it. You lot are mad.”

“We are the two eldest in the camp,” said Paul, gesturing to himself and Janice. “I am, I am definitely,” she said, responding. “I’m 64,” Paul said, while Janice said she was 68. However, sadly for Amir, it didn’t end there…

Janice and Paul made a shock sex confession in camp tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Paul and Janice make shock sex confession

Continuing the chat, Janice declared: “And we’re still kicking around, we’re still horny as hell and we’re still doing our thing.”

“So do you still get horny at like 60 plus?” a shocked Amir asked. “Come on, that [bleep] never stops,” said Janice. “Oh come on,” Paul chipped in. “Every day. Every day,” the ex royal butler added.

In the Bush Telegraph, a shocked Amir opened up about what he’d just heard. “Just the images I was thinking of them. To be honest with you, yeah, I want to forget about it.”

Viewers react

A lot of people were on the same page as Amir.

“Really don’t want to be listening to this,” said one viewer after the shock sex confession.

“I don’t want to hear about anyone’s sex life when I’m watching the telly!!!” declared another.

“Amir Khan asking the awks questions is killing me hahahah,” laughed another. Another added: “Amir has just imagined his grandad [bleep]ing his grandma.”

Another told Janice to “shut up and stop embarrassing yourself”.

Amir Khan was gobsmacked (Credit: ITV)

‘You only live once’

Not everyone felt the same, though, with some realising that you’re not dead from the waist down once you’re collecting your pension.

One commented: “Love it ‘68 and still horny as hell!’ Why not, you only live once lol!”

Read more: Heartbreaking reason Helen Flanagan is still wearing her engagement ring in camp

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.