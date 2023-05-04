I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Paul Burrell will reveal his “cheeky” intimate tattoos in Thursday’s episode (May 4) of the hit ITV show.

The 64-year-old former royal butler is one of many returning celebs that have headed back into the jungle in a bid to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend.

And in a first look at tonight’s show (May 4), Paul, who shot to fame working for Princess Diana, is expected to flash a glimpse of his intimate tattoo – while revealing Di’s ‘cheeky’ reaction to it.

Paul will show off his intimate tattoos tonight (Credit: ITV)

Paul flashes tatts on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

While busy in camp, Paul bends over and accidentally flashes some tattoos on his bottom to the rest of his camp.

Did you show the Queen? Have a look at this, your highness!

Cheeky chap Joe Swash shouts across camp: “Let’s have a look at those a*** tattoos.” Paul coyly replies: “I haven’t got any tattoos…” Toff says: “I’ve got money on a castle… oh, [it’s] a dragon!” Jordan Banjo asks: “What does the Chinese say?”

Paul explains: “Made in Britain. [I got them] a long time ago,” to which Joe asks the question we all would want to know. He quizzes: “Did you show the Queen? Have a look at this, your highness!”

Paul then replies: “No! Diana said, ‘Oh, cheeky!'”

Paul competes in the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Paul and Helen compete in latest trial

For the latest trial, Toff reveals all in the form of a new Bush Bulletin. She says: “Pride leaders, you need to pick one celebrity from your Pride to do today’s Trial.”

Joe and Dean Gaffney are told they can’t choose themselves, nor the celebs that took part yesterday. And similar to last night, the winning team will earn a picnic at the waterfall, while the losers face another night of rice and beans.

Putting herself forward for Dean’s yellow team, Helen Flanagan says: “I want to do it. I’ll give it 100% guys.” Explaining her reasoning for volunteering, Helen says in the Bush Telegraph: “For me personally, I wanted to come back here and I wanted to be able to do the trials a lot better than I did last time… You change so much in 10 years.”

Meanwhile on Joe’s green team, Paul says: “I’d like to do it. I need to prove something.” Joe says: “Go on, get out there, do your best mate.”

In the Bush Telegraph Paul says: “I’m so happy that I am going out of the camp to do a Trial. It’s my turn to prove to this camp that I’ve got what it takes.”

Arriving at the trials clearing, where the trial is being watched by baboons, Helen and Paul learn they are taking on an escape room-style challenge. They need to race to work their way through a potting shed, bobbing boxes, a wishing well and compost tunnels. Inside each, they won’t be alone, as they battle to escape in the quickest time.

A storm breaks out leaving the celebs scared (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa storm breaks out

Elsewhere in the episode, as night falls, camp and our fave celebs are in for a drenching as a huge storm breaks. Janice says: “The lightning is cracking right over the head of us! I don’t want to sleep out there.”

Joe finds the situation amusing and jokes: “This is good! I love it.”

Meanwhile, Toff says: “It’s bad. It’s a big bad storm!” As camp scurry about trying to keep the rain out of their bags and beds, Phil says: “It was great fun. We sprung into action. We work very well as a team.”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

