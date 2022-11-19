I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner was highly praised tonight after a discussion with Seann Walsh about men’s mental health.

Viewers at home were so impressed with the Hollyoaks’ star’s emotional maturity that they have now decided that he’s their winner.

Yes, its time to place your bets now, because the public have decided on their King of the Jungle and it’s the lovely Owen.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are now naming Owen as their King of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Owen and Seann chat mental health

On tonight’s I’m A Celebrity, Owen and Seann were chatting down by the pool while doing their washing.

Seann asked Owen if he was struggling doing the show.

Owen said that he was but he isn’t now, which prompted Seann to admit he was having weekly therapy sessions.

Owen then declared: “It’s good though, doing therapy.

“I’d say to any of my mates, I fully recommend it. Even if you think you’re sound, sitting with someone to vent and just sort your head out and figure out what’s going on and why it’s going on.”

Owen added: “I usually keep my feelings close to my chest, but if you talk about them most of the time someone can relate to you.”

Seann praised Owen for his emotional maturity (Credit: ITV)

Seann’s ‘horrific’ experience

Seann then opened up about the last time he did a reality show, explaining to Owen it was a “horrific” experience.

Of course, he was talking about Strictly Come Dancing, when he was pictured snogging dance partner Katya Jones.

His career crumbled as a result.

But Owen had some words of wisdom.

“What’s good, now you’ve got a second chance at it,” he said, before giving Seann an analogy.

“It’s like when you die on a game and get a chance to go back and it’s like, I know how to do those levels,” he explained.

He then added to Seann: “Anyone who looks at someone’s path and judges them, that’s on them.”

Fans hail Owen their King of the Jungle

Viewers at home loved that someone as young as Owen was speaking about mental health on such a public stage.

And, if they weren’t Owen fans before, then they mot certainly are after his behaviour tonight.

“Owen and Seann talking about how good therapy is. Feels so good to see someone so young like Wwen talking about male mental health,” said one.

“Owen is a darling. Completely misjudged him when he came in!” another admitted.

“Owen is such a sweetheart,” another agreed.

“Lovely conversation between Seann and Owen. Makes me so happy to see they’re talking so highly of therapy and talking about mental health so honestly,” said another.

“Love the fact that the boys are openly talking about their mental health and opening up about it,” another agreed.

“Yes to talking about men’s mental health,” another declared.

“Owen is now my fave, he’s so sweet,” said another.

“Nice to hear Seann and Owen talking about speaking out and getting help/support,” another said.

“Can we just announce Owen as King of the Jungle already!” another declared.

