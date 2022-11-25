I’m A Celebrity viewers in hysterics over Owen Warner’s question to Mike Tindall about royal family

I’m A Celeb fans were left in hysterics after Owen Warner asked Mike Tindall about life in the royal family.

Throughout his time in the Aussie jungle so far, the Hollyoaks hunk has become renowned for his hilarious questions – and he had plenty for campmate Mike.

I’m A Celeb: Owen discusses royal life with Mike

During last night’s episode (November 24) Owen was very inquisitive about life in the royal family since campmate Mike is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne.

While Seann Walsh and Jill Scott were pre-occupied with the latest Deals on Wheels trial, Owen was seen chilling out with Mike and Chris Moyles in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

And it didn’t take long for Owen to quiz the former rugby star on life as a royal.

As the Owen and Mike passed the time in camp with their royal talk, the soap star had viewers in stitches at home, with one declaring they want Owen to “cover all royal events from now on”.

I’m A Celeb: Owen asks Mike about Buckingham Palace

“Have you been to Buckingham Palace much?” Owen asked sweetly.

“More than most,” Mike quipped back with a twinkle in his eye, to which Owen quizzed: “What’s it like there?”

“A lot of it’s all the state rooms and there’s only a little bit of living. Yeah [I’ve stayed there],” Mike said.

Asking on behalf of the nation, Owen quizzed Mike on whether royal family members eat breakfast in their dressing gowns.

He continued: “In the morning, could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?’”

“Nah, jeans and a tee,” Mike said.

Owen, in shock, admitted: “I thought you had to be suited and booted!”

Ever the gentleman, Owen paused during their chat to ask Mike if he was happy to chat about the subject, to which Mike assured him he was fine.

“When you first started chatting to Zara, how late in did you know she was royalty? Straight away?” he asked.

Mike replied: “Yeah, because I know she’s Princess Anne’s daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby.”

“Did you feel a bit of pressure? If I was chatting to a girl and then found out she was royalty, I’d be nervous,” Owen continued.

Mike added, as cool as a cucumber: “No, because we were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating.”

Fans ‘in tears’ at Owen’s questions for Mike

Following their conversation, Twitter users were left in hysterics and didn’t pass up on the opportunity to comment.

One fan penned: “Can we have more of Owen interviewing Mike please. I feel he will ask all the questions I want to know.”

Another added: “Owen is so funny.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third fan wrote: “Owen asking Mike about Zara and her family is hilarious!!! It’s so sweet and yet so ridiculous!!”

“Owen is so damned adorable,” someone else tweeted.

A fifth viewer wrote: “He’s such a sweetheart, and so considerate, asking if Mike was OK to talk about it.”

“I was in tears at this,” a sixth fan tweeted.

Another fan penned: “I want Owen to cover all royal events from now on.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 25) at 9:15pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

