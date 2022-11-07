Owen Warner’s Hollyoaks co-star mocks him after I’m A Celebrity debut

Owen Warner, currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity, has been mocked by a co-star for having “no common sense”.

The Hollyoaks actor, 23, appears as Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 show, having played him since 2018.

But in his new role as an ITV reality show contestant, Owen seemingly tickled some viewers unwittingly.

Several of those watching at home took to social media to hail him for being “unintentionally funny”.

And among those praising his sense of humour was a Hollyoaks cast mate who fondly teased their pal, too.

Owen Warner ‘mocked’ on I’m A Celebrity

Former Corrie regular Lucy-Jo Hudson gave Owen her support on Instagram in the moments following the 2022 series’ opening episode.

She plays Romeo’s mum Donna-Marie in Hollyoaks.

Poking fun, she took a cheeky swipe at on her onscreen’s son lack of “common sense”.

She told her followers: “Well I expected nothing less… Absolutely smashed it tonight in @imacelebrity.”

‘No common sense whatsoever’

Lucy-Jo continued: “He’s already coming across exactly how I thought, his lovely, genuine self! Who is an absolute sweetheart, and an old school gent… he’s also got no common sense whatsoever… which you will have seen tonight and I know he won’t mind me saying that, because he laughs at himself!”

The actress also promised viewers will be very entertained by the soap hunk.

“His one liners will have you in stitches! You will all love him,” she wrote.

Continue to be yourself and everyone will just fall in love with you.

Lucy continued: “I’m so excited to watch your journey on this mega show! I know you’re gonna smash it. Let’s all get behind him.

“Good luck Owen, continue to be yourself and everyone will just fall in love with you. Proud of you, your mama xxx.”

Owen on I’m A Celeb

One particular exchange involving Owen had viewers of Sunday (November 6) night’s show chuckling.

At one stage Boy George filled Owen in on Scarlette Douglas‘ claim to fame.

“She’s from A Place In The Sun,” he informed Owen.

Owen replied: “Whereabouts?”

But Boy George set him straight: “No, like the TV show.”

Fans seemed to take an immediate liking to Owen.

“Big fan of how unintentionally funny Owen is #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another posted: “I’m kind of obsessed with Owen already, so unintentionally funny.”

“Owen is so funny, I can’t cope #ImACeleb,” claimed someone else.

And a fourth person tweeted: “Loving Owen actually. He’s gonna be funny to watch #ImACeleb.”

