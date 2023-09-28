I’m A Celebrity star welcomes second baby: ‘My newborn daughter is well and my wife is resting’

Congratulations are in order for I‘m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aleshe, who has shared the news he has welcomed his second child with wife Leonie.

The comedian announced the happy news on Wednesday (September 27) as he told his Instagram followers that he had to push back his tour dates.

While he didn’t share his baby’s name, he did reveal that Leonie gave birth to a girl.

Babatunde wrote: “We’re so sorry to move tonight’s show as well as all shows up until 20th October due to the birth of my daughter being born overdue.

“I have had to make the decision to move these dates so I can be with my family at this time. New dates will be released and allocated for everyone that purchased tickets.”

He added: “I look forward to seeing you soon and giving you a fantastic show. Old dates are listed here and new dates will be released with plenty of time to plan.”

I’m A Celebrity star shares baby news

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Gogglebox star later said: “Just want to say a big thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and for understanding my decision to reschedule my tour dates. My newborn daughter is well and my wife is resting #familyfirst.”

Fans were quick to share their congratulations. One commented: “Congratulations and good for you putting your family first.” Another added: “Congratulations bro. Family first. Love this for you!!” A third said: “Family first, and over everything… You’ll smash the upcoming shows, and surely additional content from the delivery room!”

Babatunde and Leonie are also parents to six-year-old son Judah.

The couple have been together since they were teenagers and tied the knot in 2015.

During his time in the jungle, Babatunde opened up about their relationship. He told his fellow campmates: “We were friends at school and then one day I was like ‘Wow, you’re pretty.’ And it went from there.”

And speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Leonie revealed they fell in love very quickly. “He was really stern on the first date and I thought this was going to be fun and exciting but he was laying down all these rules. But we absolutely just fell in love within like seven days,” she said.

Babatunde’s time in the jungle

Babatunde appeared on the ITV show in 2022. He starred alongside the likes of Matt Hancock, Mike Tindall and Jill Scott – who took home the crown.

Speaking about the realities of camp life – and the lack of food – he admitted: “I absolutely loved it. Reflecting on it, it was definitely something I needed to do. It was great… but it is so different from watching it on TV!

“You only see a small portion of camp life. So twenty four hours in the jungle, we thought we could ask the crew for some biscuits or sandwiches or something. But when they say rice and beans, they really mean it!”

