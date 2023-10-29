ITV to sign up ‘the ultimate Marmite character’ for I’m A Celebrity in staggering ‘£1m deal’?

ITV is reportedly set to sign up controversial politician Nigel Farage for I’m A Celebrity 2023. It’s been claimed that he is in talks for a massive deal that could reach a staggering £1 million.

The former Brexit Party leader, 59, is said to be in “advanced talks” after previously turning down the show multiple times. He could join the likes of Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard in the Australian jungle when the show launches next month.

Nigel Farage is reportedly in talks to star in I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity news: ITV signs Nigel Farage?

They are both reportedly joining the jungle camp this year. But will they get on with controversial Farage?

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years. They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.

It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”

‘Never say never’

Nigel has previously opened up about the possibility appearing on the show. Speaking on his GB News show last year, Farage said: “I have been approached several times by I’m a Celebrity and I’ve always ruled it out. I’ve never thought it would be a good thing to do. I thought it’s all rather humiliating, frankly. But I suppose you can never ever say never.”

He added: “I’d love to get actually some of your reaction, some of your feedback on whether you think I should be in the jungle – or whether you think we should leave it to people like Matt Hancock.”

An ITV rep told ED!: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line-up in due course.”

Ant and Dec in a I’m A Celebrity 2023 promo (Credit: ITV)

Nw series starts soon

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have popped up in a preview for the upcoming run. And it certainly looks as if the programme could be very different to series of the show fans have watched in the past.

A luxury wellness setting has been teased for this year’s series in a new trailer. Images from the ad show Ant and Dec in white shirts and wearing name tags, as if in matching uniforms worn by spa staff.

Additionally, a sign for a five-star ‘Jungle Retreat’ is also depicted, with comfy robes and towels also evident. But a teaser that has already dropped also hints the basic conditions famous campmates have to endure in Oz for the show may have changed.

A voiceover coos and gushes: “Come away with us, far, far away. The Jungle Retreat awaits.” Something tells us it won’t be that luxurious!

