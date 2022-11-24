The latest I’m A Celebrity news has seen eliminated campmate Boy George hit back over claims he’s “nasty”.

George was the fourth contestant voted off of the show and, since then, has clearly been reading his press.

Today (November 24) on Twitter George hit back, after a former star of Strictly Come Dancing branded him “nasty” in a newspaper column.

Boy George has hit back at a news article by Ann Widdecombe branding him ‘nasty’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Boy George bites back

Boy George was backed by Loose Women star Denise Welch after he shared the newspaper article.

Posting the article, he said: “The grandmother of nasty thinks I’m nasty?”

George then posted the article in question, taken from Ann Widdecombe‘s column in the Express.

She wrote: “I am still putting myself though the purgatory of watching I’m A Celebrity, the most infantile programme shown outside the kids’ schedules.”

Ann continued: “How many more buckets of slime must we watch dropping on how many more heads?

“Now I am even more baffled by the evictions. When I was doing both Strictly and Big Brother I could make a pretty good guess at who was going out next but the rationale of the voting on this programme eludes me.

“How can a nasty person like Boy George, who judges others harshly but himself served a prison sentence for a horrible crime, survive but harmless souls like Scarlette and Charlene get thrown out?

“Don’t bother explaining – I do not need to know!” she concluded.

The grandmother of nasty thinks I’m nasty? pic.twitter.com/E8KazWtA0j — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 24, 2022

‘You were fabulous George’

Loose Women star Denise was just one of George’s followers who hit back at Ann, who appeared on Strictly in 2010.

She replied to George and said: “Notice she’s not mentioned Hancock!!! You were fabulous George.”

Fellow followers agreed.

One said: “What a load of crap. You were honest and real.”

“You were everything a campmate should be, entertaining, hilarious, respectful and honest,” another said.

They added: “You made your point without malice or contempt. I am a nurse and certainly couldn’t have dealt with MH in such a humane way! We love you George,” said another.

“You ain’t nasty! Fermented fruit is nasty!” declared another.

“He was my winner…he wasn’t fake and told it how it was…loved him,” said another.

“People don’t like it when others are genuine, they get shirty and call it being nasty. Bit rich though coming from someone who’s made a career from being outspoken and straight talking.

“Ignore it, she had to fill the column with something controversial,” said another.

George hits back over I’m A Celebrity stat Matt Hancock

It’s been a day of social media truths for George.

Earlier today he also broke his silence on claims he had “bullied” Matt Hancock in the jungle.

He said many will have “ostrich egg” on their faces when the politician comes out and tells his side of the story.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.