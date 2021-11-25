The niece of I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy has revealed the family won’t let his mum Zahida, who suffers from dementia, watch upsetting scenes.

The rapper’s niece, Aisha, told The Sun that scenes this week would have been very distressing for his mum to see.

Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, has struggled and even said he wanted to quit the ITV show.

Naughty Boy changed his mind and decided to stay (Credit: ITV)

Aisha told the publication that Zahida recognises her son on TV, but also spends her days asking where he is.

“During the day, she is always like ‘where is he?’, ‘is her coming home?’ and we have to keep reminding her that no, he is on the show and she will see him on TV,” Aisha reveals.

Naughty Boy on I’m A Celebrity

She adds: “We didn’t let her watch last night’s (Tuesday) episode because we thought she would be really overwhelmed seeing him upset. Watching it she will get confused, especially if she saw him doing the trial , she would have been very, very distressed.”

Aisha also spoke about Naughty Boy’s struggle with being on the show.

She said: “I knew he would be fine but I have just been worried about his mental state because prior to the show starting, they are not just in there for a few days, they have been quarantining for two weeks as well so I can only imagine how overwhelmed he must feel being away from all us.”

Naughty Boy is a full-time carer for his mum and lives with her.

Aisha was forced to step in and defend her famous uncle earlier this week as trolls mocked him on social media for taking the show too seriously.

Has Naughty Boy quit I’m A Celebrity?

The 36-year-old music producer angered viewers earlier this week when he vowed to quit the show – after just two days.

But he changed his mind.

He said last night: “I’m going to the main camp to see how I feel when I get there.”

This was a U-turn for the DJ who, along with Arlene Phillips, had expressed a desire to leave after being in The Clink.

Naughty Boy changed his mind about leaving the show (Credit: ITV)

Naughty Boy told fellow Clinkers that he’d feel fake going into Main camp knowing they’d chosen him for a task.

