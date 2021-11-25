I’m A Celebrity viewers were left divided as Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge got an argument in tonight’s episode (Thursday, November 25).

In the camp Danny and Naughty Boy discussed the cooking in the camp and Naughty Boy didn’t think their food was being cooked correctly.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph he said: “Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish, that was difficult for me to eat.

“It’s not supposed to be rice pudding, it’s supposed to be rice that goes with beans.”

Naughty Boy and Frankie got into an argument (Credit: ITV)

Talking to Naughty Boy, Frankie said: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…”

However Naughty Boy wasn’t happy with Frankie’s wording and said: “No this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said.”

The two began starting to argue and Naughty Boy then added to her that it’s not their camp and Frankie replied: “Don’t be like that.”

Naughty Boy said once again: “Don’t say things like you came to ‘our’ camp.”

I’m A Celebrity viewers divided over Naughty Boy and Frankie’s argument

Upset, Frankie spoke to Kadeena outside and began crying.

She said: “I’d rather not have rice at this point.

Viewers were left divided (Credit: ITV)

“I just hate any confrontation. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, did I say something bad?’ Now I’ve offended him… why am I talking about rice.

“I’m someone who avoids confrontation at all costs. I just hate it. I don’t understand what the issue is.”

However fans were divided by the argument. Some sided with Frankie saying Naughty Boy was being rude.

Naughty boy proper stiring the pot. Digging for an argument. #ImACeleb — Bஐ (@IamBethaniee) November 25, 2021

Naughty Boy just needs to leave with his nonsense. #ImACeleb — LB (@LSB_AFC) November 25, 2021

Naughty Boy being a drama queen and causing unnecessarily problems yet again 🙄 #ImACeleb — Melissa (@Melissasaur96) November 25, 2021

Naughty boy you dare speak to my Frankie like that 🤬 #naughtyboyout #ImACeleb — Tom D (@denman_89) November 25, 2021

naughty boy needs a grip looool😭please being pressed over rice bye #ImACeleb — lynds ♡ (@dreamingjenniee) November 25, 2021

But some said Frankie shouldn’t of called it “our camp.”

Whys Frankie crying? Shes 100% in the wrong for what she said #ImACeleb — J Andres 🇬🇧🎧 (@JAndresDJ97) November 25, 2021

Why’s Frankie crying over a conversation about rice 🤣🤣🤣🤣#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Gee (@Geexxxgee) November 25, 2021

No ways has Frankie gone off and cried over a discussion about rice 😂 You made a mistake and misspoke, no harm in that but if you run off and cry to your mates you make it so much worse. As Naughty said, never get anywhere without talking things out #ImACeleb — Ollie Pope (@Ollieargyle9) November 25, 2021

Frankie when naughty boy started getting wordy #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6eQMG5Ocij — tomtomstinkbomb (@tomtomstinkbomb) November 25, 2021

Frankie out of order there with what she said, Naughty Boy is right, it's not "their" camp. #ImACeleb — Betty O'Shaughnessy (@betty_elvis) November 25, 2021

I’m A Celebrity: New campmates

Also tonight, campmates were joined by two new campmates.

Joining the show were EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson.

The two competed in The Scare Fair trial and managed to win 11 out of 12 stars, meaning they won 11 meals for camp.

