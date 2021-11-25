Naughty Boy Frankie Bridge I'm A Celeb
I’m A Celebrity: Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge argument leaves viewers divided

Who's right?

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left divided as Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge got an argument in tonight’s episode (Thursday, November 25).

In the camp Danny and Naughty Boy discussed the cooking in the camp and Naughty Boy didn’t think their food was being cooked correctly.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph he said: “Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish, that was difficult for me to eat.

“It’s not supposed to be rice pudding, it’s supposed to be rice that goes with beans.”

Campmates frankie and Naughty Boy I'm A Celeb
Naughty Boy and Frankie got into an argument (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2021: How much are this year’s contestants worth?

Talking to Naughty Boy, Frankie said: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…”

However Naughty Boy wasn’t happy with Frankie’s wording and said: “No this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said.”

The two began starting to argue and Naughty Boy then added to her that it’s not their camp and Frankie replied: “Don’t be like that.”

Naughty Boy said once again: “Don’t say things like you came to ‘our’ camp.”

I’m A Celebrity viewers divided over Naughty Boy and Frankie’s argument

Upset, Frankie spoke to Kadeena outside and began crying.

She said: “I’d rather not have rice at this point.

Frankie Bridge on I'm A Celebrity
Viewers were left divided (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ant and Dec issued warnings about their jokes on I’m A Celebrity

“I just hate any confrontation. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, did I say something bad?’ Now I’ve offended him… why am I talking about rice.

“I’m someone who avoids confrontation at all costs. I just hate it. I don’t understand what the issue is.”

However fans were divided by the argument. Some sided with Frankie saying Naughty Boy was being rude.

But some said Frankie shouldn’t of called it “our camp.”

I’m A Celebrity: New campmates

Also tonight, campmates were joined by two new campmates.

Joining the show were EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson.

The two competed in The Scare Fair trial and managed to win 11 out of 12 stars, meaning they won 11 meals for camp.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tomorrow at 9pm on ITV. You can catch up on I’m A Celebrity on ITV Hub.

