Danny Miller’s pal, Adam Thomas, has warned Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips that they’ll ‘regret’ quitting I’m A Celebrity if they leave.

The 33-year-old former I’m A Celebrity contestant was in hysterics as he issued the warning on his Instagram last night.

Adam Thomas said Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips would regret leaving I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Instagram)

What did Adam say about I’m A Celebrity contestants wanting to leave?

The actor found the fact that some of the contestants were crumbling on day three hilarious.

Record producer Naughty Boy and ex-Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips threatened to leave last night, stunning campmates and audiences alike.

But Danny Miller’s mate, Adam Thomas, wasn’t having any of it.

Adam filmed himself watching the show and posted the videos on his story for his 992,000 followers to see.

“What is going on?” he laughed as Arlene can be heard saying she wants to go. “It’s like day two!”

In the next video along on his story, Adam says: “It’s day two, oh get a grip of yourself!”

“They’re dropping out like flies,” he went on to say.

Adam Thomas was in hysterics by the end of his I’m A Celebrity-related Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

What else did Adam say about Naughty Boy?

After posting a clip of Arlene saying she wants to leave, Adam warned her and Naughty Boy not to leave.

“It is tough, that being said, get a [bleeping] grip of yourself,” he said, before bursting into laughter.

“Oh, no, I hope they do stay though,” he continued. “Because they’ll regret it, they will regret it.”

Adam then went on to offer himself up as a replacement in case ITV needed to bump up the numbers.

“ITV call me, I’ll go back in!” he laughed.

Adam Thomas finished in 3rd place on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

How did Adam end his video about the I’m A Celebrity campmates?

Adam went on to talk about the positives of campmates dropping out of the show for Emmerdale co-star Danny.

“On the plus side though, if they all leave then Danny might win!” he said, before bursting into even more laughter.

“Danny, you are the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021 because there’s [bleeping] no-one else in here!”

Adam carried on laughing, saying: “Imagine though, imagine, day five, Danny’s just sat around the campfire on his own! Everyone’s been voted out but really they’ve just [bleeping] left!”

The star ended the story in hysterics at the thought of his friend being left alone in Gwrych Castle.

Adam previously took part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2016. The Emmerdale star finished in 3rd place that year. He came behind comedian Joel Dommett and winner, Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

Current I’m A Celebrity contestant Frankie Bridge‘s husband, Wayne Bridge, took part in that series too.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm.

