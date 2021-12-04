As I’m A Celebrity ratings reportedly drop this year, Kerry Katona has boasted that her series had the highest-ever viewing figures.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to announce they think the show has lost its sparkle.

Meanwhile, former Atomic Kitten star Kerry also took to her magazine column to take swipe at the series for its poor ratings.

Kerry Katona took on the jungle in 2004 (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona brags her series of I’m A Celebrity was the most viewed

Queen of the Jungle Kerry took a dig at this year’s I’m A Celebrity for not competing with the ratings she received back in 2004.

In the 2004 series the ratings sky rocketed and almost hit 12 million.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity bosses in absolute panic over shut down of set

Whereas, the current series of I’m A Celeb is said to have scored the lowest ratings in over 10 years.

In her New! magazine column, Kerry wrote: “The series I did in 2004 is still the one with the highest ratings.

“But, to be fair, I can’t take full credit for that when we had the whole Peter [Andre] and Katie [Price] love story going on!”

Kerry Katona was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the third series of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

The lowest ratings in I’m A Celebrity history

The 2021 series hasn’t exactly gone down a, ahem, storm with viewers.

And there are claims that it had the lowest ratings ever in the show’s history.

Read more: Louise Minchin fighting secret health condition in I’m A Celebrity castle

The Radio Times reported: “The show was down almost 3 million viewers for it’s premiere, averaging 8 million on Sunday’s launch night.”

But it wasn’t all bad news as the report continued: “While that makes it the show’s lowest launch ratings in more than 10 years, it’s still a very strong result in the current climate and was comfortably ITV’s most watched programme of the weekend.”

What are viewers saying about this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Fans haven’t been wallflowers when it comes to airing their views about the show – and why some of them aren’t bothering to watch the series this year.

One person commented: “It’s awful this year”.

Another viewer wrote: “Who are these people? I thought they were meant to be celebrities?”

Someone else said: “Disappointed. Normally there’s at least one person I’m interested in watching. Zero interest in any of those people this year.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.