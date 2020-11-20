I’m A Celebrity star Mo Farah takes on tonight’s Bushtucker trial, Fort Locks.

The Olympic legend has to try and find 12 stars for camp in the gruesome trial.

In a teaser clip for tonight’s show (November 20), Mo is seen looking in a series of holes for stars.

Mo Farah takes on tonight’s trial on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What does Mo Farah do in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial?

In the footage, Mo screams as he puts his hands in holes containing critters.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah stuns viewers as they think he has mobile phone in camp

The first hole is full of slime as Mo pulls out a chain containing a green key.

He then has to unlock a door which contains a star.

Mo tries to find the 12 stars in the gruesome I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

As he unlocks the door, host Dec Donnelly tells him: “Nice and easy in this one. Nice and slow.”

Mo slowly moves his hand towards the hole as Dec jokes: “Not that slow.”

Nice and easy in this one. Nice and slow.

Fish guts are then dropped on Mo as he screams and falls to the floor.

Ant and Dec are seen in hysterics as they watch on.

Mo falls to the floor in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Dec says: “What happened there?!”

Last night, Ant and Dec confirmed the Olympic gold medalist would be facing the trial.

During Thursday night’s show, viewers saw Jordan North take on his fourth Bushtucker trial.

Despite his fears, he smashed it and brought back 12 stars for camp.

Jordan won 12 stars in last night’s I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mo left viewers stunned when they claimed he appeared to be holding what looked like a mobile phone.

In one scene, new campmate Ruthie Henshall lowered the celebs’ meal box into camp using the pulley.

Russell then read out the message that came with it.

At this point, the camera cut to Mo and viewers were convinced he was holding a phone.

Viewers thought Mo had a phone (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: “Well done, but has Mo Farah got a phone and taking a picture or…?”

One replied: “WHAT THE HELL!?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity facing ‘fix’ claims after viewers fume as the voting app crashes

Meanwhile, a third commented: “I thought that!”

Ent Daily contacted I’m A Celebrity for comment.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Do you think Mo will win all 12 stars tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.