I’m A Celebrity viewers have predicted Mo Farah will get picked for every Bushtucker trial after his reaction tonight.

The Olympic legend took on Fort Locks and bagged nine out of a possible 12 stars during Friday’s show.

Mo had to try and find the stars buried in a series of holes containing critters and animals.

I’m A Celebrity fans think Mo Farah will get picked for every trial (Credit: ITV)

What did Mo Farah do during the I’m A Celebrity trial?

Mo had twelve minutes to retrieve twelve stars.

The first hole contained offal but Mo rummaged around to retrieve the key on a chain.

It was a yellow key so he had to try three yellow locks to get the star.

Throughout the trial, poor Mo squealed in horror as hosts Ant and Dec giggled.

Mo screamed throughout the trial (Credit: ITV)

At one point, he even fell to the floor after fish guts were dropped onto him.

Mo continued screaming and shouting as he continued to find the keys, unlocked the grate and retrieve the stars as critters dropped onto him.

However, he ran out of time and bagged nine stars.

He said: “That was not easy. Going home with nine stars, I am disappointed. I’ll just have to explain to the teammates.”

The camp then enjoyed a cuttlefish dinner.

Some fans called Mo “the new Jordan” (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers predict Mo will be chosen for upcoming trials.

Meanwhile, others branded him “the new Jordan”, referring to fellow campmate Jordan North who previously screamed during trials.

One said: “Me getting ready to vote for Mo for every trial.”

Me getting ready to vote for Mo for every trial #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/QsQZqNHohF — Amy Moffatt 🌹 (@Amy__Moffatt) November 20, 2020

Another wrote: “Omg!!! MO is hilarious!!! Omg!!! He is funny to watch! Vote for him again!!!”

A third added: “Every squeal out of Mo’s mouth is another vote for him doing the trials for the rest of the week.”

Omg!!! MO is hilarious!!! Omg!!! He is funny to watch! Vote for him again!!! 😂😂😂😂 #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — Devil'sAdvocate (@DevilsA72520622) November 20, 2020

Every squeal out of Mo’s mouth is another vote for him doing the trials for the rest of the week 🤣 #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — LouiseW (@Cogs39) November 20, 2020

So @Mo_Farah is the new Jordan then. He will be doing lots of trials considering how yelp/aagh/eeky he was in tonight's trial. #imacelebrity — sunbeam (@sunbeam007) November 20, 2020

Mo is now the new Jordan 😂😂😂 see you for the next trial Mo 😂😂😂#ImACeleb — Clare Dunne 🌈🦄🌹 (@clareyweary) November 20, 2020

Mo is the new Jordan! See ya at the next trial Mo! 😂🙈 #ImACeleb — Alexandra Mardell • Ali (@asmardell27) November 20, 2020

