I'm A Celebrity Mo Farah
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah branded ‘the new Jordan’ by viewers after trial

Fans joked he's become the new Jordan North

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity viewers have predicted Mo Farah will get picked for every Bushtucker trial after his reaction tonight.

The Olympic legend took on Fort Locks and bagged nine out of a possible 12 stars during Friday’s show.

Mo had to try and find the stars buried in a series of holes containing critters and animals.

Mo Farah on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity fans think Mo Farah will get picked for every trial (Credit: ITV)

What did Mo Farah do during the I’m A Celebrity trial?

Mo had twelve minutes to retrieve twelve stars.

The first hole contained offal but Mo rummaged around to retrieve the key on a chain.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie’s son fears he will ‘offend someone’ and get ‘kicked off’

It was a yellow key so he had to try three yellow locks to get the star.

Throughout the trial, poor Mo squealed in horror as hosts Ant and Dec giggled.

Mo Farah on I'm A Celebrity trial
Mo screamed throughout the trial (Credit: ITV)

At one point, he even fell to the floor after fish guts were dropped onto him.

Mo continued screaming and shouting as he continued to find the keys, unlocked the grate and retrieve the stars as critters dropped onto him.

However, he ran out of time and bagged nine stars.

He said: “That was not easy. Going home with nine stars, I am disappointed. I’ll just have to explain to the teammates.”

The camp then enjoyed a cuttlefish dinner.

Jordan North on I'm A Celebrity
Some fans called Mo “the new Jordan” (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers predict Mo will be chosen for upcoming trials.

Meanwhile, others branded him “the new Jordan”, referring to fellow campmate Jordan North who previously screamed during trials.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah stuns viewers as they think he has mobile phone in camp

One said: “Me getting ready to vote for Mo for every trial.”

Another wrote: “Omg!!! MO is hilarious!!! Omg!!! He is funny to watch! Vote for him again!!!”

A third added: “Every squeal out of Mo’s mouth is another vote for him doing the trials for the rest of the week.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

I'm A Celebrity Ruthie Henshall
I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall accused of ‘cheating’ during live trial
I'm A Celebrity Beverley Callard Simon Gregson
I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard’s Corrie co-star Simon Gregson says she has ‘shocked’ him
The Chase Bradley Walsh (1)
The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned as contestant says Anne Hegerty is like his mum
Nadia Sawalha hair
Nadia Sawalha reveals new hair after letting daughter give her makeover
I'm A Celeb Joe Lycett and jester
I’m A Celebrity: Jester ‘Dave’ sounded like comedian Joe Lycett, say viewers
I'm A Celebrity Mo Farah (1)
I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah stuns viewers as they think he has mobile phone in camp