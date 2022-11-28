I’m A Celebrity fans in hysterics as Mike Tindall publicly ‘snubs’ Matt Hancock after final

I’m A Celeb star Mike Tindall appeared to ‘snub’ Matt Hancock after the final last night (November 28).

The ex-England rugby star was the eighth contestant to be eliminated from the show.

While doing a tour of the backstage area following the finale, Mike appeared to actively ‘snub’ Matt.

Mike got on Instagram Live and gave fans a tour of where the celebs had been hanging out after leaving the jungle.

As a result, he bumped into numerous campmates during the tour. However, when he spotted Matt he exclaimed: “Oh… yeah,” and then proceeded to ignore him.

Fans spotted the moment and immediately raced to respond in the comments.

Mike Tindall has been accused of snubbing Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided after I’m A Celeb star Mike Tindall ‘snubs’ Matt Hancock

“Loved the ‘bypassing’ Hancock,” wrote one viewer, followed by laughing face emojis.

A second agreed, saying: “Loved bypassing Matt,” while a third said: “Lol the reaction at MH.”

However, not every fan agreed with Mike’s behaviour.

One angrily replied: “I work in a school and what you are doing to Matt is bullying. I’m appalled, related to the royal family and a member of the rugby association shame on you. Whatever your feelings, he is a human being. We work hard in schools to stop this type behaviour and you are doing it publicly. What sort of behaviour are you teaching the young?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)

In addition, a second added: “I don’t think you’d be very happy if someone did this to a member of your family… not nice at all.”

Meanwhile, Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle in last night’s thrilling final.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the news after Matt placed third and Owen Warner was declared runner-up.

As a result, when he left the jungle, Matt opened up about his time trying to bond with the group.

Matt Hancock proved to be a divisive figure in camp (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on his jungle journey

The MP said: “When I first walked in there was just Seann [Walsh] and he was wonderful and we got quite giddy. Then when we walked into main camp, the group had a dynamic and that was quite tough.

“However, people think they know me and they don’t.”

“Some of the grillings were very emotional, about some of the parts of my past that everyone knows about,” he continued.

“One of the things I was able to do, that I’m grateful for – we were able to have grown-up conversations.

“I went in absolutely clear that I was going to be myself.”

Elsewhere, he added: “I wanted to show what I’m like as a person, lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas.

“I wanted to be myself. Politicians don’t come across as human enough. We managed to talk about lots of important things.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Detective Duo now!

Meanwhile, do you think Matt deserved third place? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.