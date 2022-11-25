I’m A Celebrity viewers have same question about Mike Tindall after his behaviour last night

I’m A Celebrity viewers have the same question for Mike Tindall after last night’s episode.

Many fans were confused as to why the former rugby player was still in the RV. Mike, 44, was previously able to sleep in the RV after becoming camp leader with Sue Cleaver as the deputy.

After Sue’s elimination, it appears as though he has still been sleeping in the RV.

However, on Tuesday night’s show, Ant and Dec revealed that Mike is no longer camp leader.

Taking to Twitter, many has fans couldn’t help but ask why Mike was still sleeping there rather than out in the camp with his campmates.

Mike was camp leader on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

One person said on Twitter: “What is happening with the RV now? Only Matt [Hancock], Mike and Sue have used it! They might as well take it in turns now to get a comfy night’s sleep (or break from people’s snoring).”

A second wrote: “So… is Mike just going to sleep in that RV the entire time?”

“Why is Mike still in the RV when he isn’t the leader anymore? There is no leader! #imaceleb,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Why is Mike Tindall still sleeping in the RV now there is no camp leader?”

I’m A Celeb evictees

The I’m A Celeb jungle has said their goodbyes to many campmates. Loose Women presenter Charlene White became the first person to be eliminated on the series.

The jungle then said goodbye to former A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, followed by Sue Cleaver, Boy George, Babatunde Aléshé and Chris Moyles.

The next person to be eliminated from the jungle will be announced in tonight’s episode and it looks like some fans are hoping for it to be Matt.

Mike Tindall has been seemingly sleeping in the RV (Credit: ITV)

One person wrote: “We simply cannot allow Matt Hancock to enjoy Celebrity Cyclone. He HAS to be out next. #ImACeleb.”

A second said: “I’m glad Chris has gone so please can Matt go next I wanna see Mike, Owen [Warner], Jill [Scott] and Seann [Walsh]on the Cyclone #ImACeleb.”

So… is Mike just going to sleep in that RV the entire time?

“Ok but seriously Matt needs to leave tomorrow #ImACeleb,” another added.

Chris became the latest contestant to leave the jungle yesterday and couldn’t believe he was voted out before Matt.

Radio DJ Chris left the jungle during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles is the latest evictee

Speaking to Ant and Dec during his exit interview, the radio DJ said: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what the bejesus is going on?!”

Matt was forced to step down as health secretary last year after he was caught having an affair and breaking his own Covid-19 guidelines.

While many aren’t too fond of him due to his actions during the pandemic, he’s certainly won over some.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Yep! @MattHancock gets another 5 [votes] from me I don’t think he will win as @JillScottJS8 should… but I hope he ends up in the last 3… he’s a great team player, brilliant at trials, super cook… a real good chap!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.