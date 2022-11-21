I’m A Celeb: Real reason Mike Tindall is doing jungle as friend shuts down ‘royal family friction’

The reason I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall has headed into the jungle this year has seemingly been revealed.

Rumours of friction within the Royal Family because of his involvement in the show have also been shut down too.

Mike Tindall was a surprise inclusion on this year’s show (Credit: ITV)

Real reason Mike Tindall is doing I’m A Celebrity 2022?

The real reason as to why Mike is doing I’m A Celebrity this year has seemingly been revealed.

Mike is apparently doing the show for one reason and one reason only – the money.

According to a friend of the former rugby star, work has reportedly dried up for Mike since the pandemic.

The 44-year-old reportedly makes much of his living by doing public speaking and after dinner speeches.

However, due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry has taken a hit. This, in turn, has had an effect on Mike’s work.

Mike’s friend, and podcast co-host, Alex Payne, spoke to The Sun about why the rugby World Cup winner is roughing it up in the Australian jungle.

Mike is in the jungle for the money, according to his friend (Credit: ITV)

Mike in the jungle

Speaking to the publication, Alex explained that just because Mike has married into the Royal Family, doesn’t mean he’s “sitting on a pile of money”.

He explained that Mike is in the public eye, and that’s how he earns a living.

“Mike’s primary source of income is public speaking, and he goes out and does dinners,” he said.

“He’s on the sporting circuit but it’s worth remembering that the last two years haven’t been pretty much a day’s work for people in that sort of industry, entertainment and hospitality industry.”

Alex also stressed that Mike wouldn’t go into the jungle if it was going to cause friction within the Royal Family.

“He would do absolutely nothing to jeopardise or create any sort of scenario in which he would be getting it wrong. He wouldn’t be doing it if it was a problem, I know that much, ” he said.

Mike has been accused of being “sneaky” (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out Mike

Alex’s comments about his friend come just days after Mike was accused of being “sneaky”.

Mike took part in a challenge with Sue Cleaver called Partners in Grime.

“This is Partners In Grime. In this game, you will compete in your pairs,” host Ant explained. “You’ll be asked a question about your partner and if their response matches yours, you will win a star.”

During the task, Sue had to guess Mike’s rugby nickname. She confessed she didn’t know, but guessed it was “Magic Mike”.

Mike revealed it was true, earning them a star. However, viewers were skeptical.

“Mike Tindall told a bit [of a] lie, his nickname when playing Rugby wasn’t Magic Mike, it was the FRIDGE – Someone told him what Sue said,” one fan said.

“Mike Tindall’s nickname is actually The Fridge, not Magic Mike,” another then said.

“Mike’s pulled a sneaky one there,” a third then wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 21) at 9:15pm on ITV1.

