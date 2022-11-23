I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall was asked about the Queen‘s funeral on the show last night (November 22) and viewers were distinctly unimpressed.

Owen Warner and Chris Moyles successfully completed a Dingo Dollar challenge.

As their reward they were offered brownies and the results of England’s first Qatar World Cup 2022 match against Iran.

However, the rest of the camp had to answer a question posed by Kiosk Kev correctly to secure the prize.

Fans weren’t happy with Kiosk Kev’s question (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity disappointment

He asked which TV event was watched by more people – the Queen’s funeral, the England team’s 2018 Euros final, or the Women’s England Euros final?

Everyone was agreed the funeral for the late monarch would have had the highest viewing figures.

However, Ant and Dec revealed the 2018 final had more viewers with nearly 31 million watching. It is thought about 28 million observed the Queen’s funeral on TV.

Many fans on social media admitted they were staggered by the answer.

But others considered the question “inappropriate” in the first place.

And there were also concerns about Mike, married to the late monarch’s granddaughter, being the cast member to ask it.

Chris Moyles and Owen Warner were horrified to lose out on treats (Credit: ITV)

Viewers furious for I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall

“Not Mike getting a question about the Queen’s funeral #ImACeleb,” one fan posted on Twitter, adding a grimacing emoji to their words.

Other viewers were incredulous the campmates were wrong.

“There’s no way more people watched the football than the Queen’s funeral. I thought billions watched it?! #ImACeleb,” one person insisted.

Another claimed: “The Queen’s funeral was literally on EVERY channel. How could the women’s football have had more viewers? #ImaCeleb,” maintained another.

And a third shocked viewer added: “Can’t believe more people watched the football than the Queen’s funeral #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

The question fell to I’m A Celebrity contestant Mike Tindall to ask the other campmates (Credit: ITV)

‘Think next time, ITV’

Others condemned the moment as being in “bad taste”.

One person tweeted: “#ImACeleb Completely inappropriate and in bad taste to include the Queen’s funeral in a question.

“Celebs quite rightly answered with the Queen’s funeral had highest figured for fear of suggesting football bigger. Think next time, ITV.

“Mike’s family watching!”

Was it really totally 100% appropriate to have the Queen’s actual funeral reduced to a trivia question on a TV show?

Another raged: “Unpopular opinion maybe but was it really totally 100% appropriate to have the Queen’s actual funeral reduced to a trivia question on a TV show, really? Who the actual hell thought that could possible ever be a good move, seriously? #ImACeleb.”

And someone else chipped in: “I’m no royalist but it did seem really distasteful to have the Queen’s funeral (or anyone’s for that matter) being reduced to an item on a game show so soon. Just me? #ImaCeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Jill Scott chats about Mike’s ‘mate’ (Credit: ITV)

Are royals watching I’m A Celebrity and Mike Tindall?

Following their Dingo Dollar challenge disappointment, campmates pondered whether their jungle antics command a royal audience.

“I hope he’s watching I’m A Celebrity,” Jill Scott wondered aloud about Prince William as she hung out around the campfire.

“Of course he is,” Boy George told her.

Jill continued: “Since he’s mates with you, Mike.”

But Boy George teased and chuckled: “He’s not watching it because Mike’s on it. He’s watching it because I’m on it!”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 23, on ITV at 9pm.

