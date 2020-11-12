I’m A Celebrity ‘may not be filmed in Australia every year as new series moves to Wales’

I’m A Celebrity may not be filmed in Australia every year after the 2020 series, according to a new report.

The ITV show has moved to Wales for this year’s series after coronavirus restrictions stopped plans for the programme to air from its usual location, Australia.

However, if this series proves to be a success, bosses are reportedly considering hosting alternate years between the Australian jungle and Gwrych Castle.

The I’m A Celebrity stars will stay at Gwrych Castle for this year’s series (Credit: ITV)

Will I’m A Celebrity film from Wales again?

A source told The Sun: “It’s been really challenging for everyone involved just to get the show on air this year, but it’s given producers a chance to reflect and take stock more than usual.

“They’ve loved trying new things with a different location and the idea of having alternate years has been discussed.

“It means that next year Ant and Dec would be back in the traditional jungle, before returning to Wales again the following year.”

Ant and Dec usually host the show from sunny Australia (Credit: ITV)

However, the insider added it “depends on how viewers like this coming series”.

If bosses choose to go ahead with this plan, it means viewers might see next year’s series return to Oz before it switches back to Wales in 2022.

They’ve loved trying new things with a different location.

In addition, bosses have apparently already spoken to the owner of the castle to get permission.

I’m A Celebrity will return to our screens this Sunday (November 15) as ten celebrities enter the castle.

This year, Ant and Dec will front the programme from Wales (Credit: ITV)

Who is doing I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Sir Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie are among the celebrities ready to take part.

In addition, Victoria Derbyshire, Giovanna Fletcher, AJ Pritchard, Hollie Arnold and Jordan North will also battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Earlier this week, former contestant Kate Garraway issued the stars a warning.

The Good Morning Britain host, who did the show last year, believes they will be “utterly miserable” in cold and wet Wales.

Kate Garraway appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to former jungle campmate Roman Kemp on his Capital Breakfast show, Kate said: “I think it’s going to be utterly miserable for them.

“But then, it’s meant to be, isn’t it?”

Going on to discuss the series coming back, she added: “I think it’s exactly what we need.

“We’ve all watched everything, we need some new telly. I can’t wait!”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 starts on ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

