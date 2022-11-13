I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock ‘rushed for medical aid’ after scorpion sting

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock has received medical treatment after being stung by a scorpion, according to reports.

At the end of Saturday night’s show (November 12) Matt was voted once again to do his fifth Bushtucker trial in a row.

After Ant and Dec revealed the news at the end of I’m A Celebrity, fellow campmate Babatunde could be heard saying to Matt: “You are the man.

“Four trials and you got stung by a scorpion and you have got to do a trial.”

The MP has received medical attention (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Matt receives medical treatment

That was news to viewers, who hadn’t been aware Matt was hurt.

Matt was taken to see a medic after the sting and all was well.

Of the incident, a source revealed to The Sun: “Matt was in agony and described how it was twice as painful as a bee sting.

“Luckily Matt is absolutely fine but it was still a nasty sting.

“These scorpions are seen throughout the jungle and the celebrities have been warned to keep an eye out to avoid painful stings.”

The ITV crew are said to have removed the creature safely from camp

The gunge kept coming (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock undertakes another trial

The MP, who has caused uproar by going into the jungle, has faced a tough time on the show.

Since his late arrival earlier this week, he has been voted to do every single trial.

Last night he at least had Owen Warner for company as they answered questions while being covered in nasties in Who Wants to Look Silly on Air?

Unfortunately for the camp, they only managed to win five stars out of a possible 11.

Owen was not happy, insisting: “I’m not happy man, I’m covered in all sorts and we got five stars.”

Then talking of Matt, who had won the maximum number of stars on each of his other trials, Owen said: “He was doing well until he got me on his team.”

Babatunde was impressed with Matt for doing so many challenges (Credit: ITV)

‘Bored’ fans hit out

When the choice came down to either Chris Moyles or Matt again on Saturday night, fans were disappointed to learn Matt had been voted again.

He took the news in good spirits laughing it off.

But those watching at home, weren’t so impressed.

Although one pointed out it was the public “who are voting for him” to do the trials, others raged it’s becoming “boring”.

“This is getting so boring,” said one.

“Sorry but it’s getting [bleep] boring, I’m turning off. Please don’t do anything like this next year,” raged someone else.

Another added: “I’m so bored of seeing Matt doing all the trials.”

Tonight (Sunday November 13) Matt will undertake House of Horrors.

A preview clip released by the show sees Matt in a small space searching through offal for stars while covered in two and a half million flies.

“Did you count them?” Dec jokes as Ant reveals the number.

Meanwhile Matt tells them: “The thing you don’t know is that this really smells too.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

