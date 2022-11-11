I’m A Celebrity fans spot same thing about Matt Hancock’s relationship with campmates: ‘Speaks volumes!’

I’m A Celebrity fans spotted the same thing about Matt Hancock‘s relationship with other campmates last night.

The former health secretary, 44, recently entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle with comedian Seann Walsh.

While he’s certainly faced some questioning from his fellow campmates, it’s fair to say he’s settled in.

However, fans spotted a major change during last night’s show as Matt made his way to his Bushtucker trial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Matt on I’m A Celebrity

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “The fact that no one from camp followed Matt to the bridge to send him off to the trial??? Speaks volumes #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote: “No one went to the bridge with Matt before his trial… speaks volumes that #ImACeleb.”

Another added: “#ImACeleb notice how not one campmate walked with Matt to do the trial. Usually 1 or 2 other campmates walk with the one doing the trial. If you listen carefully you can hear Matt sing ‘all by myself.'”

In response, a fourth user said: “I noticed that straight away speaks volumes for sure #ImACeleb.”

Matt Hancock was quizzed by Charlene White about why he joined I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Why Matt entered the jungle

When asked by his campmate Charlene White why he decided to enter the jungle on Wednesday’s show, Matt explained that he wanted people to see the real him.

Before entering the jungle, he wrote in The Sun: “While there will undoubtedly be those who think I shouldn’t go, I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster.”

He added: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether I’m in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.”

Matt Hancock doing his first Bushtucker trial (Credit ITV)

Matt Hancock’s trials

After their entrance, Matt and Seann faced their first Bushtucker trial together.

Named the Beastly Burrows challenge, the pair had to find stars amongst bugs, rats and dirt. The number of stars one gets in the trial, is equal to the number of meals for campmates.

Although they weren’t able to collect all, they did manage to find six out of 11.

Not long after, Matt was voted by the public for another bushtucker trial … Tentacles of Terror trial.

Before he left to do the challenge, Boy George told him: “You have to come back with every star,” to which Matt replied: “Thanks George, I’ll do my best.”

Scarlette Douglas then added: “We need more than six… you can do it.”

Despite Matt having to be underwater with a crocodile and other critters, he managed to collect 11 out of 11 stars.

The former health secretary is up for his third Bushtucker trial tonight (November 11) after being voted alongside George.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans decide Matt Hancock ‘should be given a chance’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV and ITV Hub from 9pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.