After the arrival of Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity, viewers have noticed that his actions are not lining up with his alleged motives for taking part.

The former Health Secretary, 44, joined the other campmates on Wednesday (November 9) and has since been voted for every Bushtucker Trial.

Matt’s appearance on the show has caused extreme controversy due to his behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic when his affair was exposed.

Shortly afterwards he resigned after breaking his own social distancing rules while the rest of the country heeded them.

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock claimed he wanted to raise awareness for dyslexia

However, upon signing up for the ITV reality show, Matt insisted that his motivation was to raise awareness of dyslexia.

Dyslexia is something Matt has struggled with since his diagnosis at the age of 18.

However, when Charlene White questioned Matt on why he decided to do the show, he told a different tale.

Matt said: “Because, honest truth, because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that. I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

While on the show, Matt also suggested that he came into the jungle for forgiveness.

Charlene told Matt that she couldn’t visit her dying aunt in the hospital due to restrictions.

“We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance,” Charlene said.

He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest, and it’s eating away at me.

“I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

“Yeah. Well, there you go,” Matt replied. “That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

Matt Hancock asked for forgiveness

The tearful 44-year-old added: “What I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness. That’s what I’m really looking for.”

However, he also admitted to Chris Moyles that he was bringing a new book out titled Pandemic Diaries.

The former radio presenter did not accept Matt’s apology.

Chris later admitted to fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas that his apology just wasn’t sitting well with him.

“It was when he asked for forgiveness. I wanted to go: ‘Forgiveness for what, Matt?’

“What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught, are you sorry for having an affair?

“Are you sorry for making bad decisions? What?

“He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest, and it’s eating away at me,” Chris continued. “It’s a real struggle.”

As a result, many viewers began to speculate that he was only on the show to promote this new venture.

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger

Plenty of viewers began noticing his changing motives during his time in the jungle and took to Twitter to share their anger and confusion.

One viewer said: “Matt Hancock is playing a very clever game – who would have thought that the best way to raise awareness of dyslexia was to not mention it at all?”

“His laughs and cries are the same, he’s begging for forgiveness but not sure if that is for his affair/breaking lockdown rules or the complete Covid-19 mess. Or is it something else?

“Noticed he hasn’t once talked about dyslexia.” said another.

“Matt Hancock‘s ‘reasons’ for dereliction of duty: 1) Raise awareness of dyslexia 2) Seek forgiveness He should give his £400,000 fee to the dyslexia charity he promotes,” said another.

“It’s become HIS show, and has already plugged his book. Not one word about dyslexia… see what happens eh,” added another.

“Weird that you haven’t mentioned dyslexia once, even though that was apparently the thing you wanted to highlight in the jungle”, another Twitter user expressed.

“If he was genuinely doing it for dyslexia, he could donate his six-figure appearance fee to dyslexia charities and live off his not unsubstantial MP salary.”

