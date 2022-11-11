I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock opened up about his affair with Gina Coladangelo during Thursday’s (November 10) episode of the show.

However, a body language expert reckons his I’m A Celebrity confession was a carefully-rehearsed “set-piece”, likening it to “a politically-structured performance”.

Furthermore, Judi James told The Sun the MP’s chat with Babatunde Aleshe contained several ‘giveaways’ that indicate it was intended to “seek forgiveness” from viewers.

I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde grilled Matt Hancock over the kissing scandal (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock and his affair confession on I’m A Celebrity

Judi claimed to the tabloid: “This looks very much like Matt Hancock‘s set-piece: the rehab moment he has been prepping for this jungle visit as well as a moment he has performed before, but clearly not to such a wide audience.

The rehab moment he has been prepping for this jungle visit.

“It also looks like a politically-structured performance aimed at swerving all the difficult aspects and details of his story.

“Any emotional displays needed to show shame or regret, and redirect the audience’s focus onto the positive message Matt wants to get across, complete with soundbites and emotional body language that would show him in a good light.”

No regrets, Matt? (Credit: ITV)

Body language ‘clues’

Additionally, Judi suggested the former Health Secretary’s posture with him hunched forward and his head bowed contributed to an “acted sense of humility”.

She noted how the lowering of the head would be viewed as a survival response to avoid attack with animals.

And Judi also claimed the MP’s euphemistic reference to “consequences” was followed up by a dismissive “obviously”. This could mean his words highlighted a more forensic examination of his actions is not welcome.

Plus, Judi identifies Mr Hancock’s right hand as performing more of a dismissive gesture. And she believes this is not a signal of regret.

Additionally, analyst Judi also suggests glancing away from Babatunde at this point could be deemed a depiction of reflection.

She claims his softening features and tone highlights how Mr Hancock may wish to show his more emotional side.

And Judi also indicates the ex Cabinet minister encourages Babatunde to press further with nods and vocal rises.

However, she also suggests Mr Hancock is not put off when his campmate mentions “grabbing booty”.

“Oh don’t,” the politician sighed, turning his head away – but hardly in anger, modesty or embarrassment.

Babatunde Aleshe reflected on Matt Hancock ‘grabbing booty’ (Credit: ITV)

Is Matt Hancock still married to his wife?

The reality show cast member and his wife Martha married in 2006. They are parents to a daughter and two sons together.

They separated following headlines in June 2021 concerning him ‘kissing’ his aide Gina Coladangelo.

CCTV images were published by The Sun portraying them kissing in his office in Whitehall.

It was reported the images were taken before social distancing rules about contact with people in other households were binned.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Friday November 11, on ITV at 9pm.

