The I’m a Celebrity 2021 line-up has all but been revealed as the stars of this year’s show head into quarantine.

Due to COVID restrictions they are due to spend two weeks in isolation before heading into the castle.

And, in pictures obtained by The Sun, the stars could be seen starting their mandatory quarantine, all but confirming the line-up.

So who’s in the show this year? Read on and we’ll tell you all we know!

Simon Gregson is one of three soap stars joining the show (Credit: Splash News)

I’m a Celebrity line-up ‘revealed’: Simon Gregson

Steve McDonald actor Simon Gregson has long been rumoured to be heading into the castle.

And, according to The Sun, the Coronation Street star is among the 12 celebrities who have signed up for the 2021 series.

Adam Woodyatt has also signed up (Credit: BBC)

Second soap legend joins the line-up: Adam Woodyatt

From the cobbles of Corrie to the East End.

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt – currently taking a break from the square – is another name said to be confirmed on the line-up.

The Ian Beale star is one of three soap stars currently quarantining in Wales, according to the report.

Emmerdale favourite Danny Miller is also heading into the castle (Credit: Splash News)

Third soap star joins line-up: Danny Miller

New dad Danny Miller appears to be leaving his other half on nappy duties as he heads to Wales.

The Emmerdale star has been named in this year’s list of contestants.

It’s thought he will take a break from his soap role while he competes for the King of the Castle crown.

Arlene Phillips has joined the line-up (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly legend Arlene Phillips

The lovely Arlene Phillips is set to waltz back onto our screens when she takes a foxtrot around the chilly Welsh castle.

Her name has also been confirmed – according to The Sun – for this year’s series.

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge follows husband Wayne onto the show (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge

Her name’s been in the frame for a few weeks now and apparently Frankie Bridge IS following in husband Wayne’s footsteps in signing up for the show.

She’ll be a bit chillier than he was though – his series took place in sun-soaked Australia!

Richard Madeley gave the game away earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

GMB anchor Richard Madeley joins I’m a Celebrity line-up

The former This Morning host pretty much gave the game away earlier this week when he dropped a not-so-cryptic clue when signing off from Good Morning Britain.

Co-host Susanna Reid even joined in the banter, asking him if he could speak Welsh…

See you in there, Richard!

Louise Minchin has joined this year’s show (Credit: Splash News)

Breakfast rival Louise Minchin

Richard isn’t the only breakfast TV star on the line-up.

Fresh from her BBC Breakfast departure, Louise Minchin has apparently signed up for the show.

Matty Lee will be keen to dive right in (Credit: Splash News)

I’m a Celebrity line-up: Matty Lee

A couple of unexpected names have also turned up on the list.

After winning gold alongside Tom Daley, his diving partner Matty Lee has apparently signed up to appear on the show.

Call us psychic, but we reckon he’ll ace any water challenges in there!

Will it be second time lucky for Naughty Boy? (Credit: Splash News)

The GC’s pal Naughty Boy

Gemma Collins is a firm friend and now we’re all going to get to know music producer Naughty Boy.

The star, whose real name is Shahid Khan, was due to enter last year but pulled out at the last minute.

Jordan North took his place, but will he emulate his success this year?

Time will tell…

Snoochie Shy made her name on Radio 1 (Credit: Splash News)

I’m a Celebrity line-up: Snoochie Shy

We told you about this one yesterday…

Snoochie, real name Cheyenne Davide, has been signed up to appeal to the show’s younger audience.

She’s been a member of the Radio 1 team for years and is finally coming out from behind the microphone.

DJ Locksmith starred on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: Splash News)

Hey Mister DJ: Rudimental star Locksmith

Snoochie will have a DJ pal in the castle, according to The Sun.

Rudimental star DJ Locksmith has also signed up.

Real name Leon Rolle, you’ll have also seen him on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Bushtucker Trials will surely be a breeze for him after that!

French footballer David Ginola (Credit: Splash News)

A surprise addition: David Ginola

Hunky former footballer David Ginola will provide the eye candy for the older ladies this year.

The retired French footballer is said to have joined the I’m a Celebrity line-up.

He had to undergo a quadruple heart bypass back in 2016 after having a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

He swallowed his tongue and stopped breathing and was clinically dead before paramedics arrived and saved his life.

Kadeena Cox will surely be the castle chef (Credit: Splash News)

From MasterChef to camp chef: Kadeena Cox

Sure to be the hero of the camp, Kadeena Cox is also said to have signed up.

She won Celebrity MasterChef but made her name as an athlete – both before and after her MS diagnosis.

ITV declined to comment on the story.

