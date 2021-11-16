The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has been CONFIRMED with the stars of this year’s show posing for the official photo in their castle gear.

So were all the rumours correct?

Mostly… but there are two notable absences from the list who featured high in the rumoured list – Corrie’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt.

Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.

I’m A Celebrity line-up confirmed!

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has joined the I’m A Celebrity line-up (Credit: ITV)

Soap legend Emmerdale’s Danny Miller

New dad Danny Miller is leaving his other half on nappy duties as he heads to Wales.

The Emmerdale star has been confirmed in this year’s list of contestants.

He will take a break from his soap role while he competes for the King of the Castle crown.

Arlene Phillips has also signed up to appear on the show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly legend Arlene Phillips

The lovely Arlene Phillips is set to waltz back onto our screens when she takes a foxtrot around the chilly Welsh castle.

Her name has also now been confirmed for this year’s series.

Frankie Bridge is leaving the Loose Women behind for a castle stint (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge

Her name’s been in the frame for a few weeks now and Frankie Bridge IS following in husband Wayne’s footsteps in signing up for the show.

She’ll be a bit chillier than he was though – his series took place in sun-soaked Australia!

Richard Madeley is favourite for the first trial (Credit: ITV)

GMB anchor Richard Madeley joins I’m A Celebrity line-up

The former This Morning host already pretty much gave the game away when he dropped a not-so-cryptic clue when signing off from Good Morning Britain recently.

Co-host Susanna Reid even joined in the banter, asking him if he could speak Welsh…

And now it’s official. See you in there, Richard!

She recently left BBC Breakfast and Louise Minchin’s next role will be in the castle (Credit: ITV)

Breakfast rival Louise Minchin

Richard isn’t the only breakfast TV star in the line-up.

Fresh from her BBC Breakfast departure, Louise Minchin has signed up for the show.

Matty Lee will be ready to dive right in (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity line-up: Matty Lee

After winning gold alongside Tom Daley, his diving partner Matty Lee has signed up to appear on the show.

Call us psychic, but we reckon he’ll ace any water challenges in there!

Naughty Boy was supposed to go into the castle last year (Credit: ITV)

The GC’s pal Naughty Boy

Gemma Collins is a firm friend and now we’re all going to get to know music producer Naughty Boy.

The star, whose real name is Shahid Khan, was due to enter last year but pulled out at the last minute.

Jordan North took his place, but will he emulate his success this year?

Time will tell…

Snoochie Shy made her name on Radio 1 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity line-up: Snoochie Shy

Snoochie, real name Cheyenne Davide, has been signed up to appeal to the show’s younger audience.

She’s been a member of the Radio 1 team for years and is finally coming out from behind the microphone.

Ex-footballer David Ginola is going in (Credit: ITV)

‘Le renard silver’ David Ginola

Hunky former footballer David Ginola will provide the eye candy for the older ladies this year.

The retired French footballer has joined the I’m A Celebrity line-up.

He had to undergo a quadruple heart bypass back in 2016 after having a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

He swallowed his tongue and stopped breathing and was clinically dead before paramedics arrived and saved his life.

Kadeena Cox will surely be the camp chef (Credit: ITV)

From MasterChef to camp chef: Kadeena Cox

Sure to be the hero of the camp, Kadeena Cox has also signed up.

She won Celebrity MasterChef but made her name as an athlete – both before and after her MS diagnosis.

