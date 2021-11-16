The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has been CONFIRMED with the stars of this year’s show posing for the official photo in their castle gear.
So were all the rumours correct?
Mostly… but there are two notable absences from the list who featured high in the rumoured list – Corrie’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt.
Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.
I’m A Celebrity line-up confirmed!
Soap legend Emmerdale’s Danny Miller
New dad Danny Miller is leaving his other half on nappy duties as he heads to Wales.
The Emmerdale star has been confirmed in this year’s list of contestants.
He will take a break from his soap role while he competes for the King of the Castle crown.
Strictly legend Arlene Phillips
The lovely Arlene Phillips is set to waltz back onto our screens when she takes a foxtrot around the chilly Welsh castle.
Her name has also now been confirmed for this year’s series.
Loose Women star Frankie Bridge
Her name’s been in the frame for a few weeks now and Frankie Bridge IS following in husband Wayne’s footsteps in signing up for the show.
She’ll be a bit chillier than he was though – his series took place in sun-soaked Australia!
GMB anchor Richard Madeley joins I’m A Celebrity line-up
The former This Morning host already pretty much gave the game away when he dropped a not-so-cryptic clue when signing off from Good Morning Britain recently.
Co-host Susanna Reid even joined in the banter, asking him if he could speak Welsh…
And now it’s official. See you in there, Richard!
Breakfast rival Louise Minchin
Richard isn’t the only breakfast TV star in the line-up.
Fresh from her BBC Breakfast departure, Louise Minchin has signed up for the show.
I’m A Celebrity line-up: Matty Lee
After winning gold alongside Tom Daley, his diving partner Matty Lee has signed up to appear on the show.
Call us psychic, but we reckon he’ll ace any water challenges in there!
The GC’s pal Naughty Boy
Gemma Collins is a firm friend and now we’re all going to get to know music producer Naughty Boy.
The star, whose real name is Shahid Khan, was due to enter last year but pulled out at the last minute.
Jordan North took his place, but will he emulate his success this year?
Time will tell…
I’m A Celebrity line-up: Snoochie Shy
Snoochie, real name Cheyenne Davide, has been signed up to appeal to the show’s younger audience.
She’s been a member of the Radio 1 team for years and is finally coming out from behind the microphone.
‘Le renard silver’ David Ginola
Hunky former footballer David Ginola will provide the eye candy for the older ladies this year.
The retired French footballer has joined the I’m A Celebrity line-up.
He had to undergo a quadruple heart bypass back in 2016 after having a cardiac arrest on the pitch.
He swallowed his tongue and stopped breathing and was clinically dead before paramedics arrived and saved his life.
From MasterChef to camp chef: Kadeena Cox
Sure to be the hero of the camp, Kadeena Cox has also signed up.
She won Celebrity MasterChef but made her name as an athlete – both before and after her MS diagnosis.
