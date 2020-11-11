I'm A Celebrity: Fan favourite Kiosk Kev replaced with Welsh character

I’m A Celebrity fans won’t just have to get to used to the new Welsh surroundings in the new, upcoming series – a much-loved, iconic character won’t be around this year, either.

The series is swapping sunny Australia with chilly Wales due to coronavirus restrictions.

And in another swap, a Welsh alternative is to replace an Aussie favourite.

Kiosk Kev was a fan favourite on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who is Kiosk Kev in I’m A Celebrity?

The Sun reports that TV bosses have introduced a “raft of new tweaks” to the new series to reflect its new location.

And one of the casualties is Kiosk Kev, who became legendary for manning the Outback Shack.

He also dished out the Dingo Dollar challenges.

With the series set to take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, it seems there’s a new face in town.

Kiosk Cledwyn will reportedly be taking over Kev’s role.

Kev is sitting out this year’s series (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Why is Kiosk Kev being replaced?

A source told the newspaper: “ITV bosses are having a lot of fun with the tweaks being made to this year’s series, including the characters who’ve been on the show since it started in 2002.

“Obviously flying Kiosk Kev, who is played by a farmer called Mark Herlaar, to the UK was a no-go so they’ve cast Kiosk Cledwyn.”

The source continued: “The name is a bit of an in-joke and is a nod to Cledwyn [Hughes], who was the Secretary of State for Wales in the late Sixties.”

Claims also suggest that the Dingo Dollar challenge will also be replaced by the Castle Coin challenge.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Medic Bob is also taking a break in this series (Credit: ITV)

Who else isn’t in this series?

Kiosk Kev isn’t the only long-established character taking a break this series.

Medic Bob, whose real name is Robert McCarron, 70, won’t be used.

Once again, this is down to COVID-19 restrictions.

A source told The Sun: “Bob is based in Australia and with the changing restrictions there and in the UK, it became evident he wasn’t going to be able to feature.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV, on Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

