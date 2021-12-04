The I’m A Celebrity judgement is in – and the news will come as a blow to ITV.

Sadly, fans have declared the show has lost its sparkle since its enforced break.

When the storm caused ITV to remove the celebrities from the camp and put them back in the warm and safe confines of their isolation cottages, it changed everything.

Naughty Boy keeps being voted to do trials – however it is boring fans (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: What have fans said about the show?

Momentum was lost, the illusion that the stars are in a different world was lost – and apparently viewers interest was lost.

Millions have stopped tuning in since last weekend’s break.

And those that did continue watching aren’t impressed by what they are watching.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2021 fans BORED of the ‘too easy’ Bushtucker Trials

If it’s not Naughty Boy’s endless trials, then it’s the trials being far too easy.

And even the campmates themselves don’t seem that interested in bonding like previous years.

In fact, fans have declared that the show has lost its sparkle.

I’m A Celebrity fans hit out at ‘dull’ series

One said: “#ImACelebrity is getting boring now as why vote the same person to do the trials every night, even @antanddec can’t save this show this year.”

But a second said: “@imacelebrity Most boring group of people on the show for years.”

Meanwhile, a third declared: “Is it me or is this year the most boring #ImACelebrity ever?

Even Arlene Phillips can’t perk the show up (Credit: ITV)

“I literally don’t know any of their personalities and we are going into week 3.

“Every episode it’s the trial, the coin challenge and what are they having for dinner. Rinse & repeat.”

Another said: “Who thinks this has got so boring? Who would be scared of maggots, toads, birds and naked rats.

“Even the singing task was only cold coloured water. Wonder why they never say ‘I’m a Celebrity get me out of here’ any more.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans question why Frankie got a camera as her luxury item

“Boring show now and no real celebs. Bye from me.”

A fifth said: “Love Ant and Dec, love IAC but this year is so dull. Boring trials, no drama.

“Can’t wait for it to return to the jungle.”

So what do you think about this series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!