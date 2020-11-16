I'm A Celebrity Jordan trial
I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North totally splits the audience after tonight’s behaviour

Radio 1 DJ was super nervous but performed well

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Poor Jordan North was selected for Monday night’s Viper Vault trial on I’m A Celebrity alongside Shane Richie, after showing vulnerability last night.

And while he was tearful and quaking in his boots taking on this challenge, viewers were already gleefully plotting to vote for him to do tomorrow night’s eating trial, Frights of the Round Table.

I'm A Celeb Jordan trial
I’m A Celebrity contestant Jordan could face trial after trial (Credit: ITV)

What’s Jordan’s motive?

One said: “Good luck with the eating trial tomorrow Jordan.”

“I’m voting Jordan,” another added.

A third quipped: “The entirety of uk voting for jordan to do the next challenge after seeing how he reacted today.”

I’m A Celeb viewers pick their victim

Jordan made himself a target for the British public last night when he threw up on the opening show as he prepared to abseil.

And he’s proving to be Marmite in human form with I’m A Celeb viewers.

Read more: Mo Farah unable to do his ‘winning ritual’ on I’m A Celeb

Some feel genuinely sorry for him, while others are questioning why he came on the show if he is afraid of everything, seemingly.

One baffled viewer said: “Why did Jordan even agree to go to I’m a Celeb? Oh wait. Money and fame.”

Another commented: “Jordan came on this show just so he could gossip?”

Other more sensitive viewers have been expressing their support for the Radio 1 DJ.

One noted: “Jordan having full on anxiety attack. Reality of it all has hit him poor guy. I genuinely feel for him.”

I'm A Celeb Jordan trial
Jordan whimpered through his trial (Credit: ITV)

Support for Jordan on I’m A Celebrity

Another sympathised: “I feel for Jordan here… Same phobias/fears as me, snakes, cloustrophobia, heights. Come on lad, you got this!!

“Whatever you can do here is massive!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie becomes viewers’ new favourite after hammock mishap

Jordan’s next trial

Well, he might not have been stiff upper lip about the trial but he and Shane took nine stars back to the castle, so he definitely overcame his fears for the good of the team.

Ant and Dec then announced Jordan, Beverley Callard and Vernon Kay will face the eating challenge.

We reckon he is not to be underestimated! Let’s see tomorrow on ITV at 9.15pm.

What did you think of Jordan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

