I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North is being tipped to be this year’s winner.

The Radio 1 DJ looks set to be crowned the King of the Castle tonight (December 4) in the live ITV final, according to bookies.

He’s battling Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay for the crown.

However, it appears as if Jordan has charmed viewers enough to come out on top.

Jordan North tipped to win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Will Jordan North win I’m A Celebrity this year?

According to bookmaker Ladbrokes, it’s going to be a tight race between Jordan and Giovanna.

However, Jordan is expected to nab the crown.

As a result, the star has odds of 5/6 to win, while Giovanna Fletcher is at 6/4.

Meanwhile, Vernon is an outsider with odds of 13/2.

Viewers were shocked last night when Shane Richie became the latest star to get the boot.

Vernon looks set to be the first out tonight (Credit: ITV)

What did Shane tell Ant & Dec?

The actor told Ant and Dec who he’d like to see win the show this year.

He said: “I’d love to see Mumma G [Giovanna Fletcher] to win… she’s been there from the beginning.”

He also made a potential dig at other campmates, saying that you “can’t be fake in there” and last long on the series.

Some viewers expected Shane to win (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Shane’s exit?

Some viewers rushed to social media to share their relief about Shane not being this year’s I’m A Celeb winner.

One fan tweeted: “A momentous day gets even better. First the Arsenal get the memo to win then Shane gets the boot. #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb.”

However, not everyone felt the same way.

One viewer defended Shane with: “Honestly don’t understand why there is no love for Shane? He was the most entertaining one in there? #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, a second viewer argued that Shane bought a lot of action to camp.

“I know Shane isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but he did bring a lot of good humour in the camp. #ImACeleb #imacelebrity.”

