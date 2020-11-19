I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North faced his fourth Bushtucker trial tonight.

He took on Trapped Door, which saw him try and find stars in an underground cave as he was covered in critters.

However, fans felt for the radio DJ and begged others to stop voting for him to do the trials.

Jordan North faced his fourth I’m A Celebrity trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the I’m A Celebrity trial?

As he tried to move a star along a metal frame, Jordan said: “Don’t think about it, happy place, happy place!

“Come on Jordan. Don’t panic. We’re going to feed the house tonight.”

As thousands of critters dropped on him, Jordan said: “I’m not thinking about it.”

Jordan had to try and get 12 stars (Credit: ITV)

He also had to put his hands in a series of holes, containing water dragons and toads.

Jordan bagged 12 out of a possible 12 stars.

Now that Jordan’s done one on his own and got 12 can we all stop voting for him.

After getting a full house, many viewers asked for somebody else to be picked for the upcoming trials.

One person said on Twitter: “Can we please stop voting for Jordan, think he’s proven himself now.”

Another wrote: “Can we all stop picking on Jordan now please?”

Jordan smashed the I’m A Celebrity trial and bagged 12 stars (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Now that Jordan’s done one on his own and got 12 can we all stop voting for him.

“And instead vote for like, Giovanna beccause I want her to have more screen time thank you and good night.”

Others admitted they felt proud watching Jordan smash the trial.

One tweeted: “Feel like a proud parent watching @jordannorth1 he absolutely smashed that trial.”

Another gushed: “@jordannorth1 should be so damn proud of himself he’s smashed every single trial so far and truly faced his fears.

“Campmates have been so supportive too. I’m here for the positivity.”

One added: “I’m actually bursting with pride for Jordan! So proud of him haha.”

