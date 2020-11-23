I’m A Celebrity campmate Jordan North could have an unlikely “crush” on Beverley Callard, claims his friend.

According to a pal, Radio 1 DJ Jordan, 30, is closest to Beverley in the camp.

William Hanson said there’s a “maternal element” when it comes to Jordan and Beverley’s friendship.

Who is Jordan North closest to in I’m A Celebrity?

Asked who he thinks Jordan is closest to in camp, William told OK! magazine: “Definitely Beverley. There’s a maternal element. I know Wendy, his mum, she’s lovely.

“Beverley and Wendy are very different, but they’ve both got that northern charm and earthiness.”

William was also asked whether he thinks Jordan might have a crush on her.

He sad: “Well yes, who knows?! She’s a lovely woman. I’ve got a crush. We’ve all Googled her in her Lycra!”

William’s comment stem from Beverley’s fitness videos in the 1990s.

Beverley has been happily married to husband Jon McEwan for ten years.

Beverley Callard to renew vows

Jon recently revealed he plans on renewing his vows to Beverley when she leaves the castle.

He told The Sunday Mirror: “We’ve been through everything – bankruptcy, depression, electroconvulsive therapy, hip operations. We got through it all together.

“So I thought, as a couple, we should celebrate where we are now. She’s my queen already. Just by walking through the I’m A Celeb gates, she’s won in life.”

Meanwhile, Jordan has been a hit with fans so far in the series, thanks to his bubbly personality and terrified reactions to trials.

William also appeared on Lorraine this morning (Monday November 23)

In order to watch the show, he had hypnosis he revealed.

He said: “I had to get hypnosis to watch the trials as I have a fear of rats and obviously there are quite a few of those in that castle.”

William revealed the alternative therapy actually worked.

