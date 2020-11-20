I’m A Celebrity featured creepy jester Dave last night and viewers think they have worked out who did the voice.

Thursday (November 19) evening’s episode saw West End star Ruthie Henshall and singer Russell Watson carry out some hilarious pranks – under the orders of the castle’s jester painting.

I’m A Celebrity’s jester painting spoke last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the jester in I’m A Celebrity?

Ruthie was alone near the picture when it suddenly spoke to her, telling her in a raspy voice that, if she could successfully get someone to give her a bare foot massage, she would win four luxury items for camp.

Later, the painting – which the camp called Dave – got Russell in on the act too and he had to pretend he’d seen a ghost.

On I’m A Celeb, Russell Watson got in on the jester’s secret tasks (Credit: ITV)

The pair also had to intentionally get Shane Richie and Beverley Callard’s challenge question wrong.

They pulled off all three stages of the secret mission and won luxury items for the whole camp.

The jester had viewers totally creeped out and many took to social media to speculate over who did the voice.

A number of I’m A Celebrity viewers thought Joe Lycett did the jester’s voice (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who did I’m A Celeb viewers think was behind the jester’s voice?

A number of those watching thought comedian Joe Lycett was the jester, while some wondered if it was ITV presenter Stephen Mulhern, or even host Ant McPartlin or Dec Donnelly.

Others wondered if it was actor Christopher Biggins.

One said on Twitter: “Is it me or does the jester have a @joelycett tone to his voice behind the Welsh accent?”

Another said: “Is that the voice of @joelycett as the jester? #ImACeleb.”

Is it me or does the jester have a @joelycett tone to his voice?

A third asked: “@joelycett, are you the voice of the jester in #ImACeleb?”

Someone else said: “Was it Ant or Dec doing that jester voice? @antanddec #ImACeleb.”

A fifth tweeted: “I’m convinced that the voice of Dave the jester was @stephenmulhern.”

“I think Chris Biggins is doing the voice of the jester,” said a sixth.

ED! contacted the show for comment.

– I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 20) at 9pm on ITV

