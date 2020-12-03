I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer has shared an emotional video that showed her reunite with her daughter after three weeks in camp.

Former EastEnders actress Jess, 28, posted the video on Instagram and thanked fans for their support.

What did Jessica Plummer say about her daughter?

The video shows Jess and four-year-old Noa Lily reunite emotionally.

She gave the little one the biggest hug, after picking her up and spinning her around.

She captioned the video: “Guysss! Where do I begin?!

Jessica left the castle earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

“I knew going in the Castle was going to be a crazy experience and wow it certainly was!

“Thrown completely out of my comfort zone and into a new environment with 11 strangers who went on to become my special little family. It’s a journey that I will honestly cherish forever.”

I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer with daughter Noa Lily (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “Thank you thank you thank you for all your votes (trials and all?), messages of support and encouragement.

“I have been so overwhelmed reading through them all since last night, you are all incredible and I mean it from the bottom of my heart.

“Now, after nearly 3 whole weeks away, I finally got to reunite with my little angel. Mummy’s home.”

Fans gushed over the touching moment as one wrote: “This made me want to cry, well done lovely, you were amazing.”

Jessica reunited with her daughter after weeks away from each other (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “This is so cute.”

A third gushed: “Aww so beautiful.”

What did Jessica say about her I’m A Celebrity experience?

On Tuesday night (December 1), Jessica got her marching orders.

Along with Jess, singer Russell Watson also left the camp.

One viewer said that they were “shocked” at Jess’s eviction.

“It’s been a very emotional rollercoaster,” she told Ant and Dec. “I feel like I’ve given it my all. My main thing was I never wanted to quit.”

