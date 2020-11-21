I’m A Celebrity stars Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard aren’t getting enough airtime, viewers have claimed.

The two campmates haven’t been seen much on the ITV celebrity reality show.

Last night saw Jessica, 28, and former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ face the live Bushtucker trial but fans have said it’s not enough.

I’m A Celebrity viewers want to see more of Jessica and AJ (Credit: ITV)

What have I’m a Celebrity fans said?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the lack of the pair.

One person said: “AJ AND JESS AIRTIME YES THANK YOU.”

Another wrote: “AJ and Jess getting airtime wow a miracle.”

A third added: “Voting for Jess and AJ to do the task just so they can get some airtime.”

AJ AND JESS AIRTIME YES THANK YOU#ImACeleb — holly 🤍 (@Hollycxrnwellx) November 18, 2020

aj and jess getting airtime wow a miracle #ImACeleb — g (@bluecardigann) November 20, 2020

Voting for Jess and AJ to do the task just so they can get some airtime #ImACeleb — Molly Dunne (@MollydJohnson) November 19, 2020

AJ’s brother Curtis commented on the fact he is still yet to see much of him.

He posted a hilarious meme of a person falling into the ground and disappearing.

He wrote: “AJ when the cameras start rolling!”

AJ’s brother Curtis says he hasn’t “seen enough of him” on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Adding: “Hahahaha I think @aj11ace has gone to the jungle ’cause I haven’t seen him in the castle yet!

“Let’s get AJ in a trial! Let’s get voting later!”

Speaking on the spin-off show, The Daily Drop, Curtis said: “AJ left Strictly to show off his personality and show himself off.

“If you want the honest truth I’ve not seen enough of him. I want to get him to do a trial. I want to see him scream, cry, maybe be a bit scared.”

Jessica featured in last night’s live trial (Credit: ITV)

He added: “Last night, the one Jordan did, that would have been the perfect one for AJ.

“I think we need to get him in a challenge with a couple of other people. Then he’ll show off that massive personality he has, which we’ve not seen yet.”

