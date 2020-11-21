I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer has been accused of having an “advantage” during the live Bushtucker trial.

The 12 campmates went head-to-head in The Royal Tournament on Friday’s show and it was a battle of the sexes.

During one challenge, former EastEnders star Jessica went up against former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ.

I’m A Celebrity fans think Jessica Plummer had an “advantage” as her arms weren’t in the stocks properly (Credit: ITV)

Jessica and AJ were stuck in stocks whilst finding coins.

They had to put their head into a box full of rats while placing their arms through the stocks’ holes.

Jessica panicked before hosts Ant and Dec told her she need to hurry up as the trial was live.

She put her head into the box and arms through the holes, however, some fans thought she looked less restricted than AJ.

I’m A Celebrity viewers thought AJ looked more restricted than Jessica (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say about Jessica Plummer?

One person said on Twitter: “Jessica’s hand stock isn’t even attached properly giving her an advantage to move her arms. How is that fair?”

AJ and Jessica’s trial was so unfair how restricted he was compared to her.

Another wrote: “AJ and Jessica’s trial was so unfair how restricted he was compared to her.”

A third added: “The boys deserved to win that as Jessica had an advantage in her trial.”

Jessica's hand stock isn't even attached properly giving her an advantage to move her arms. How is that fair? #ImACeleb — TVFan (@tvfan6990) November 20, 2020

AJ and Jessica’s trial was so unfair how restricted he was compared to her #ImACeleb — Jem O'hora (@JemmaOhora) November 20, 2020

The boys deserved to win that as Jessica had an advantage in her trial #ImACeleb — BengTing MBE (@bengtinglol) November 20, 2020

A fourth added: “Kinda unfair considering Jessica had more room to move her hands than AJ.”

kinda unfair considering jessica had more room to move her hands than AJ#ImACeleb #imacelebrity — lucie (@luciemccarthy07) November 20, 2020

The trial saw all 12 campmates get involved in a series of challenges.

Overall, The Lords bagged 31 coins in total while The Ladies won 24 coins.

On Saturday night’s show (November 21), The Lords will be treated to a luxury banquet while The Ladies will have to stick with rice and beans.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 8:45pm.

