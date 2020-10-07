While Chloe Madeley and her man, I’m A Celebrity star James Haskell, have never been what you would call shy when it comes to sharing intimate details of their relationship, her latest confession is the most revealing yet.

When responding to a fan question in her column for The Sun, the star confessed that jungle star James never stops talking about his skills in the sack.

Chloe Madeley made a surprising confession about her husband James Haskell (Credit: Splash News)

What did James Haskell’s wife say about him?

The reader told Chloe that her partner was concerned she enjoys using sex toys rather than being intimate together.

In response, the star admitted that the male ego is “very fragile” and said that her husband is proof of this.

“James’ ego is 90 per cent about how good he is in bed. All he does is talk about how great he is in the sack,” she said.

The celebrity couple have never been shy (Credit: Splash News)

“Maybe bring a sex toy into the bedroom and make it part of your sex life together. Then he can see it is not a competition.”

Chloe’s latest revelation comes after she told fans that James bedded “1,000 women” before they became a couple and she now enjoys the benefits of that experience.

But it’s not just Chloe’s loose lips that have got the pair in hot water.

James once admitted that a lucrative deal he once had with car manufacturer Range Rover ended because he spoke about sex too much.

James divided viewers on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What was James Haskell like on I’m A Celebrity?

James left ITV viewers divided with his antics on last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

At times viewers accused him of being pushy and old-fashioned in some of his clashes with female campers.

But when he was eliminated, fans on Twitter worried the programme would be boring without his boisterous character.

And after leaving the jungle, he spoke of the tough time he had in the camp – and how the notoriously small food portions left him having panic attacks and struggling to walk.

