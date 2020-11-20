The I’m A Celebrity intro baffled viewers last night as the show appeared to have ‘forgotten’ Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall.

The ITV reality show continued on Thursday (November 19) evening, showing viewers the first solo trial of the series and some hilarious pranks from the two newcomers.

I’m A Celebrity saw Russell and Ruthie prank the others (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about the intro?

Singer Russell and West End star Ruthie arrived during Wednesday evening’s episode, but viewers scratched their heads seeing the pair were missing from the intro.

Each episode starts with teasers of what’s to come and an introduction by hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, after which the title sequence plays out, showing each of the stars.

I’m A Celeb viewers noticed Russell and Ruthie were not in the intro (Credit: ITV)

Last night, viewers took to social media after noticing Russell and Ruthie missing.

One asked: “Why are Russell and Ruthie not shown in the opening credits?”

Did they forget to put Ruthie and Russell in the intro?

Another tweeted: “Are Ruthie and Russell not being added to the opening titles?”

Someone else asked about it and another Twitter user said they felt “confused”.

“#ImACeleb did they forget to put Ruthie and Russell in the intro?” one viewer wondered.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

What happened in I’m A Celeb?

Last night’s episode saw Jordan North smash his first ever solo trial.

The Radio 1 DJ did his first trial earlier this week with ex EastEnder Shane Richie and then had to do an eating trial with presenter Vernon Kay and Corrie’s Beverley Callard.

Viewers also voted him for last night’s solo trial, The Trapped Door, in which he pulled himself along a narrow passage and picked up stars while dealing with hordes of creepy crawlies.

On I’m A Celeb, Jordan North did his first solo trial – and smashed it! (Credit: ITV)

He smashed it in the end, winning all 12 stars for camp.

Elsewhere in the episode, newcomers Russell and Ruthie had to carry out a series of hilarious pranks on their campmates to win all their luxury items.

Later, the tears flowed as the campmates unwrapped their personal items. However, it was podcaster Giovanna Fletcher who won viewers’ hearts, as she boosted everyone’s spirits by bringing in an S Club 7 CD.

