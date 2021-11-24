I’m A Celebrity viewers have reportedly lodged 59 complaints over Arlene Phillips referring to OCD with Ofcom.

According to reports, nearly 90 complaints have been made regarding the current ITV series.

And two thirds of those apparently concern the ex Strictly Come Dancing judge’s comments in the first episode last Sunday (November 21).

Some viewers expressed their unhappiness with Arlene Phillips on social media (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

What did Arlene Phillips say?

Arlene, 78, indicated she suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder as she met fellow cast members for the first time.

But some viewers claimed her words were likely to be a shorthand reference for ‘not liking dirt’.

Arlene said: “I cannot live with dirt.

“I am completely OCD about everything in my life being organised, clean, neat and tidy.”

Furious viewers were quick to insist OCD is not a ‘quirk’ but a mental health condition.

OCD is a terrifying, life-changing illness.

One observer fumed: “No, Arlene, you are not ‘OCD’ about cleaning. OCD is a terrifying, life-changing illness and we need people to stop throwing the term around #ImACeleb.”

There were even calls for ITV to apologise for airing the moment.

Arlene said she is “OCD about everything” (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Another person tweeted their ‘disappointment’ ITV didn’t edit out the remark.

“#OCD is not a funny quirky desire to be clean,” they wrote.

“It is a mental health condition that can turn peoples lives upside down.

“Apology needed from #imaceleb.”

Arlene Phillips said she “cannot live with dirt” and her subsequent remarks have lead to Ofcom complaints (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Another observer encouraged others on social media to lodge complaints.

They tweeted: “Call yourself a mental health advocate?

“Well then, please take the time to complain to Ofcom about the use of the acronym ‘OCD’ on last night’s #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity by Arlene Phillips.

“OCD is not a personality quirk or an adjective, it takes lives.”

What I’m A Celebrity complaints have there been previously?

The Daily Star’s website claims 13 of a further 30 I’m A Celebrity complaints made to Ofcom concerned animal welfare.

Last year’s series saws hundreds of complaints made, with over 600 registered in the 2020 series’ first two weeks.

They included snake welfare concerns and claims voting was ‘fixed’.

There were also claims Welsh police could investigate fears that non-native bugs could escape.

However, an ITV spokesperson denied non-invasive species were used on the show.

ED! has contacted representatives for ITV and Ofcom for comment on this story.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight, Wednesday November 24, on ITV at 9pm.

