I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has a secret signal for her children, Holly Willoughby has suggested.

Giovanna entered Gwrych Castle last night and appeared to give a sign to her family back home during the Bushtucker trial vote results at the end of the show.

She touched her nose and wiggled her fingers as hosts Ant and Dec confirmed she hadn’t been chosen to do the trial.

Giovanna Fletcher gave her children a signal on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What was Giovanna Fletcher’s signal on I’m A Celebrity?

On Monday’s This Morning, Giovanna’s husband Tom Fletcher confirmed the gesture was for their three sons.

Holly asked: “Did she give them that little signal last night?

Read more: This Morning fans heartbroken as tearful mum reveals daughter is bullied for being ginger

“I saw that when they were all sat round the fire and did that [gestures again] on her nose. Was that for the boys?”

Tom replied: “Ah, yes, when she does that [gestures] that’s a little signal to the kids.”

Holly accidentally revealed Giovanna’s secret code (Credit: ITV)

His McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter, who previously won I’m A Celebrity, said: “Oh, you get in trouble for that.”

Tom replied: “Do you? Oh no, I didn’t know! I didn’t mean that, I didn’t mean that.”

Holly Willoughby has just dumped her in it!

Dougie joked: “Disqualified! Giovanna has been disqualified – she’s out!”

Phil told Holly: “Holly Willoughby has just dumped her in it!”

Holly said: “No but she did that [gestures]. Everybody does a little thing… don’t make me panic!”

Tom confirmed Giovanna’s hand gesture was a signal for their kids (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity viewers noticed Giovanna’s gesture last night and guessed it was a signal to her children.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Was Giovanna’s hand signal near the end a secret message to her kids?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher baffles viewers with obsession

Another said: “Giovanna’s little secret message there.”

A third tweeted: “I always like trying to guess the celebs secret gesture to their family at home. Giovanna’s wasn’t very subtle.”

Did you notice Giovanna’s gesture? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.