I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has baffled viewers with her obsession with her pants.

Fans were over the moon on Sunday night (November 15) as the ITV show returned with a brand new series in Wales.

Giovanna and nine other celebrities entered Gwrych Castle after completing their first gruelling challenge.

I’m A Celebrity viewers joke about Giovanna Fletcher mentioning her pants (Credit: ITV)

What happened during I’m A Celebrity?

The contestants worked in two teams to retrieve their camp rucksacks, which were padlocked to a cliff edge.

Five of the stars, Giovanna, Vernon Kay, Jordan North, Jessica Plummer and Victoria Derbyshire had to each abseil down the cliff while picking up their bags on the way down.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher gets a cockroach ‘down her knickers’ in first trial

Meanwhile, Shane Richie, Sir Mo Farah, Hollie Arnold, Beverley Callard and AJ Pritchard had to guide them down individually.

As viewers got to know each of the celebrities, many joked that Giovanna had an obsession with her knickers.

Giovanna Fletcher amused viewers with her knicker comments on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna Fletcher say?

The mum-of-three mentioned her pants several times during the first episode, leaving some viewers baffled.

As she got down from the cliff, she told her co-stars: “You might have had a good view of my knickers!”

Meanwhile, later in the show, the contestants took part in their first Bushtucker trial, The Gates to Hell, to win meals for camp.

They were locked into ten cages and worked as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other using their hands and magnets.

However, in true I’m A Celeb style, cockroches, maggots and crickets were dropped onto them during the challenge.

Giovanna got bugs in her knickers! (Credit: ITV)

But poor Giovanna had the creepy crawlies in her pants.

How many times has Giovanna mentioned her knickers?

The star shouted: “Eugh, they’re down my knickers!”

Following the trial, Giovanna told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’ve got bugs in my knickers, literally in my knickers!”

Why does Giovanna talk about her knickers so much🤮 #imacelebrity #ImACeleb — xPeter99x (@XPeterXXX1) November 15, 2020

How many times has Giovanna mentioned her knickers 😂 #imacelebrity — Sonia☆♥ (@SoniaRosexo) November 15, 2020

Giovanna is truly obsessed with her knickers #imacelebrity — Tadhg (@Tadhg06563964) November 15, 2020

Is it just me or is Giovanna obsessed with knickers #ImACeleb #knickers #imacelebrity — Harley Light (@HJLWrites) November 15, 2020

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Giovanna?

One person said on Twitter: “Why does Giovanna talk about her knickers so much?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie becomes viewers’ new favourite after hammock mishap

In addition, another wrote: “How many times has Giovanna mentioned her knickers?”

After that, a third added: “Giovanna is truly obsessed with her knickers.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Did you enjoy the first I’m A Celebrity episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.