I’m A Celebrity is back this weekend with a new line up of stars ready to take on Gwrych Castle.

From taking on their worst fears to being humiliated on live TV, the contestants are expected to go through a lot for their appearance on the show.

So you can’t imagine these celebs leaving without a hefty sum of money…!

Here’s a breakdown of the highest-paid celebrities throughout the show’s history.

Noel Edmonds is reported to be the highest-paid celeb ever on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Noel Edmonds

According to reports, Deal or No Deal presenter Noel Edmunds is the highest paid contestant of all time.

In 2018, Noel’s time in the jungle was very short-lived because the public voted him out first.

Read more: Ant and Dec targeted by locals ahead of I’m A Celeb 2021 launch show

However, even though he didn’t win the show, that didn’t stop him from reportedly pocketing a whopping fee of £600,000.

Caitlyn Jenner left Hollywood for the Australian jungle and, as a result, was paid handsomely (Credit: ITV)

Caitlyn Jenner shocked I’m A Celebrity fans by joining line up

Everyone was shocked to find out that Hollywood’s very own Caitlyn Jenner was entering the jungle in 2019.

But, of course, she didn’t do it for free.

According to reports, the TV personality received a substantial fee of £500,000 as a result of her jungle appearance.

Harry Redknapp became King of the Jungle in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp wins I’m A Celebrity

Football manager Harry Redknapp won the hearts of the nation back in 2018.

He even went on to win the series and be crowned King of the Jungle.

After his great efforts, Harry was rewarded handsomely – he reportedly secured a hefty £500,000 fee.

Amir Khan joined the I’m A Celeb lineup for a great sum of money (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan

Boxing champion Amir Khan had never even seen the show before taking on the jungle in 2017.

But that didn’t stop the star netting a healthy sum of money for his appearance.

In fact, before Noel Edmunds joined I’m A Celebrity a year later, Amir originally took the crown of the show’s highest-paid contestant.

The boxer reportedly pocketed £400,000 for his stint.

Ian Wright bagged a lot of money for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Ian Wright

Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright also pocketed a massive fee for taking part in the show.

The pundit reportedly bagged a mighty £400,000 for his stint in the jungle.

Sure beats the wages on Match of the Day, we’re guessing!

Katie Price returned to the jungle once again (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price

After her romance with Peter Andre in the jungle, Katie Price made a return to the I’m A Celebrity line up in 2009 – and for a good sum of money too!

Read more: How much are the stars getting paid to appear on the show this year?

According to reports, she obtained a little over £400,000 as a result of her appearance in 2009.

In comparison, some of her fellow campmates only received £65,000.

Gold medalist Sir Mo Farah took on the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

Sir Mo Farah joined I’m A Celebrity castle line up

Mo Farah never failed to entertain us in the castle as he took on gruelling challenges and shocked us all with his surprisingly good acting skills.

The gold medal-winning athlete reportedly bagged a whopping £300,000 for taking part in the show.

We guess that made up for him not being first past the finish post and being crowned King of the Castle!

So what do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.