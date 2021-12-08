I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge is reportedly set to rake in millions in deals after leaving the hit ITV show.

The former Saturdays star may not know it, but her agent has been fielding calls from companies keen to sign her up.

Frankie is a high favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

But even if she doesn’t, she won’t be short of work.

Frankie Bridge introducing herself on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge on I’m A Celebrity

According to reports, Frankie’s agent has received several offers.

They include a well known high street fashion label, a fashion house and a variety of offers from TV bosses.

Frankie Bridge, 32, has apparently been the most searched-for contestant on Google.

A source told The Sun: “Not only does she look brilliant, but viewers have got to see her cheeky, fun-loving personality shine through.

“She’s also got guts – and isn’t afraid to say it how it is.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled by Frankie Bridge appearance as they think she’s straightened her hair

“She’s been offered a solo presenting gig for a couple of major channels, and has had loads of interest from high end fashion brands. It’s a super-exciting time for her.”

ED! has contacted reps for Frankie for comment.

What has Frankie Bridge done before?

Frankie married former footballer Wayne Bridge, 41, in 2014 and they have two sons.

She sang in S Club Juniors and The Saturdays.

The Saturdays have been on hiatus since 2014, but didn’t ever split up.

Singer Frankie married Wayne Bridge in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

That year Frankie came runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing.

Since then Frankie has gone on to establish herself as a TV presenter and has fronted documentaries for Channel 5.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Frankie Bridge was ‘annoyed’ as Louise Minchin made deputy decision

Also she became a co-presenter on the ITV gameshow Cannonball alongside Freddie Flintoff, Maya Jama, Ryan Hand and Radzi Chinyanganya.

The star is also a regular panellist on ITV’s chat show Loose Women.

Frankie released her second book this year, called Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health and Me.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.