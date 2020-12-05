Former I’m A Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa has explained why she wasn’t at the show’s final.

In the show’s history, the previous year’s winner has usually handed over their crown to the new King Or Queen.

But last night, Giovanna Fletcher’s campmate Vernon Kay did the honour of crowning her as she took the title.

Why didn’t Jacqueline hand over the crown during the I’m A Celebrity final?

Many fans were left wondering why 2019 champ and upcoming West End star Jacqueline wasn’t there.

However, some figured out it was clearly down to coronavirus restrictions.

Taking to Instagram today (Saturday December 5, 2020), Jacqueline, 28, revealed: “People have been asking me why I didn’t go and hand the crown over.

“There are a couple of reasons. One, we are rehearsing for a West End musical and I literally don’t have time to go to Wales and back.

“Also, we’re in a global pandemic, so it’s not the best idea ever to do that. It’s all socially distanced.”

Jacqueline added: “I think it worked really well with Vernon.

“In different circumstances, I would have obviously absolutely loved to have handed it over to Gi.

“I really wanted it to be her from day one. I feel like I should have put a bet on it!”

Jacqueline then congratulated Giovanna, 35, before giving her thoughts on the future of the show.

This year, ITV bosses were forced to film it in north Wales rather than the Australian jungle.

And Jac is championing BOTH versions to remain on our telly screens.

Double the fun

The former EastEnders star said: “It was so different this year but I kind of think it was needed to be a little bit different.

“Ant and Dec were on top form and were so funny. Visually, it looked amazing. It looked quite grand and beautiful.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they did two a year. They could do a castle in the warmer months and then do it in Australia in November. Or would that be too much?”

Last night’s final saw Giovanna battling it out along with telly presenter Vernon Kay and Radio 1 star Jordan North.

Vernon ended up finishing in third place, with Jordan in second.

Once off air, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly congratulated the production team for making it happen.

The Geordie duo tweeted: “Congratulations @MrsGFletcher Our first ever Queen of the Castle!

“Thanks to everyone for watching and thanks to all the people who work so incredibly hard on the show, you really pulled it off this year!”

