The I’m A Celebrity final is just days away and now the show has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, according to reports.

Soon viewers will get to see one of the celebrities be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

However, with just days to go before that, bosses have reportedly ramped up safety measures following a coronavirus outbreak on set.

The I’m A Celebrity final is just days away (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Covid outbreak

Two members of staff have tested positive for Covid this week.

A show spokesman told The Sun: “We can confirm a couple of production team members have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and filming has continued as we adhere to all covid guidelines.”

Meanwhile, a source claimed: “Everyone is on high alert given it is so close to the end of the series.

Two crew members have tested positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

“The producers have grand plans to make the final bigger than ever so no one is seen without a mask and there have been loads more people queueing up to get themselves tested on site.

The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and filming has continued as we adhere to all covid guidelines.

“The team also closed down the night shift tent which sells snacks and drinks to the crew in order to give it a deep clean.”

The source added that “safety is paramount on a show of this scale” and bosses are “sure that the strict measures they have in place will mean that the final will still go ahead as planned”.

A source claims “everyone is on high alert” due to the Covid-19 outbreak on set (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity final

The final of I’m A Celeb is just a few days away now, with campmates leaving one by one this week.

Tonight will see yet another elimination and bookies are predicting it’ll be radio DJ Chris Moyles.

According to BonusCodeBets, odds are placed at 4/7 for Chris to be eliminated tonight.

Seann Walsh, meanwhile, has odds of 2/1 and Matt Hancock is placed at 6/1.

Towards the other end is Mike Tindall at 25/1, Owen Warner at 33/2 and Jill Scott at 40/1.

Who do fans want to see leave the jungle?

It seems viewers want to see either Matt or Chris leave the jungle tonight.

One person said on Twitter: “Please people can we get rid of Chris and Matt next?”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Another wrote: “Matt and Chris out next I’M BEGGING.”

A third added: “I’m so done with Matt and Chris, they need to be gone next.”

It’s believed the final of I’m A Celebrity will take place this Sunday (November 27).

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X, tonight, from 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.