I’m A Celebrity First Look: Final four take on legendary Celebrity Cyclone

With the I’m a Celebrity final just around the corner, the remaining four contestants must now take on the spine-tingling Celebrity Cyclone.

A favourite among viewers of the ITV jungle reality show, the challenge sees the campmates rush up a densely wet and windy incline, while decked out in superhero gear.

The I’m A Celebrity stars have a slippy Celebrity Cyclone trial ahead of them (Credit: ITV)

They will then have to battle the elements in order to keep hold of their stars and earn a decent dinner in camp.

I’m a Celeb teaser trailer

In the first look trailer for the trial, hosts Ant and Dec gleefully tell the contestants to brace themselves for what’s to come.

“Oh, I’ve missed this!” Ant laughs over his megaphone to Dec.

Ant and Dec tell the I’m A Celebrity stars to brace themselves for the (Credit: ITV)

The show recreated the popular trial last year in 2021 – however, with a few differences.

With the show unable to take place in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic, the crew had to fashion the Celebrity Cyclone in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Campmate reaction

Our final four campmates Matt Hancock, Owen Warner, Jill Scott and Mike Tindall, are ready to take on the challenge in the first look trailer.

Staring at the task in hand, Matt announces: “This is like the best water park ride in history.”

The final four brace themselves for what they’ve got in store (Credit: ITV)

Others are less prepared, with Hollyoaks star Owen muttering: “Oh my God.”

The celebs have faced many terrifying challenges during their time in the jungle.

This is like the best water park ride in history.

In earlier episodes, Matt and Boy George took on a gruesome eating challenge together. Meanwhile, Mike was dunked in fish guts in order to win stars for the camp.

Last night on I’m a Celeb

In last night’s episode, we saw Seann Walsh voted out the jungle as the seventh celebrity to lose the public vote.

Speaking about his time on the show, Seann explained: “So many amazing memories. I absolutely loved it. It is tough and I don’t know how much that comes across through the screen but it is tough for everyone.”

He added he was backing England footballer Jill Scott to take the top prize and be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Seann Walsh was eliminated from I’m a Celeb last night (Credit: ITV)

However, some believe that former Government Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, could win the show.

Matt was widely reviled for some of his decisions while he served in government in 2020. However, many believe Matt, 44, has come across well in the jungle.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton commented on his public persona. He also shared how his stint in the jungle may affect his career going forward.

On the public’s response to Matt, Darren confirmed he felt as if the former politician has “definitely changed public perception”.

He stated this could be due to him bringing some “distance and closure from his time as a health secretary”.

Matt Hancock could have a TV career from the show (Credit: ITV)

When asked whether this could lead into a lucrative television career, Darren agreed. He said: “I can also imagine him appearing on various panel shows, like 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

“I definitely think I’m A Celebrity has paved the way for a possible career for Matt in television.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9.15pm on ITV1.

