I’m A Celebrity ‘feud’ already brewing, viewers claim

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall has a ‘feud’ brewing with his campmate, Owen Warner, according to some viewers.

Fans of the show claimed to have spotted tell-tale signs of a ‘feud’ when the pair teamed up on a task last night (Sunday, November 6).

Mike may get wrapped up in a ‘feud’ in this series, according to viewers (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall and Owen Warner ‘feud’ on I’m A Celebrity?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity potentially saw the beginnings of the season’s first ‘rift’.

Yesterday’s episode saw Mike team up with Owen and Sue Cleaver to take part in the first challenge.

The challenge in question – Critter’s Cruise – saw them take a boat out on the water to try and win some stars.

The celebrities had to dive under an upturned boat and find a code to unlock their stars.

However, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, the inside of the boat was crawling with spiders, bugs, and all sorts of horrors.

Mike went first and managed to grab the code to unlock his star – despite being covered in spiders.

Sue was also successful, as was Owen, meaning the trio won three meals for the camp.

However, it wasn’t all happy families, as some viewers reckoned.

Owen and Mike could have a ‘rift’, viewers reckon (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans spot ‘feud’ between Mike Tindall and Owen Warner

According to some viewers, Mike looked to be holding his tongue a little with Owen, who is the youngest campmate at 23.

Many took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the potential feud between the stars.

One wrote: “Mike is going to end up absolutely hating Owen. You can see it already.”

“Uh oh sensing some issues coming between Mike and Owen already,” another said.

“Anyone else think it’s only a matter of time before Mike Tindall puts Owen in his place?” another wrote.

However, others have a different opinion as one tweeted: “Owen doesn’t know who anyone is which is brilliant! I reckon Mike will take him under his wing.”

Another added: “I feel like Mike and Owen are gonna have the best friendship.”

Jill Scott is a fan favourite already (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Viewers declare their winner

Mike, Owen, and Sue can collect as many stars as they like, but it might not sway viewers into declaring them their winner.

If yesterday’s episode is anything to go by, Jill Scott is already a firm fan favourite, with some viewers even declaring her their winner already.

Viewers were impressed with Jill’s behaviour during the opening challenge atop a skyscraper, with many praising how well she did.

“The way Jill just charged down that ledge was absolutely iconic! If she doesn’t win I will sue,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m calling it now, Jill Scott is going to win this thing and I’m here for it! She is the definition of a team player and supportive leader,” another said.

“Jill is a class act. What a diamond,” a third wrote.

“Jill Scott for the win,” another gushed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity tonight: Chris Moyles struggles as he’s hit with ‘freezing’ water in first Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 7) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Mike and Owen’s potential ‘feud’ on I’m A Celebrity? Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and share your thoughts.