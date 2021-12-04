I’m A Celebrity fans vow to vote for Adam Woodyatt to do all the trials after cruel reaction to Naughty Boy

Adam Woodyatt could be in trouble come the next I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial vote.

The EastEnders legend has caused some viewers to vow that they’re going to vote for him to do every single trial going forward.

Why? Well, because of his reaction to trial veteran Naughty Boy landing himself with another trial.

I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy takes part in the trial again tonight (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity star Adam say about Naughty Boy?

As die-hard I’m A Celebrity fans will know, Naughty Boy has done a lot of trials.

In fact, he’s in line for one tonight, alongside Adam, in fact.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity SPOILERS: David, Adam and Naughty Boy take on the Cells of Hell

In a teaser for the trial Adam can be heard shouting at Naughty as if to whip him into action.

But it’s not that outburst that has landed him in the firing line.

Oh no, the comments came after ITV tweeted a clip of the show which showed Adam roaring with laughter at Naughty’s expense.

What did Adam say in the clip?

The clip showed Adam in the Castle Telegraph talking to camera.

Wheezing with laughter, Adam says: “It’s the fact that he sits there and thinks that it’s going to be someone else.”

Read more: Arlene Phillips aims sly insult at I’m A Celebrity campmate Danny Miller

The official account captioned the clip: “That didn’t age well for Adam.”

Indeed it didn’t, as the actor is up for the gruesome trial tonight.

How did I’m A Celebrity fans react?

Well, it’s fair to say the clip – and its resurfacing – have landed Adam directly in the firing line.

“Think the voting public should now start voting @AdamWoodyatt then we can see who will be laughing!!!” said one.

“That’s exactly why I voted for him!” declared another.

A third said: “Love how Adam secretly laughing at poor @NaughtyBoyMusic having to do yet another trial totally backfired on him now he actually has to do it too.”

“Interesting Adam & Naughty Boy having to do a trial together given Adam hasn’t stopped making snide little digs at Naughty since he first came in,” claimed another.

However, some viewers laughed along with Adam.

“I am howling at Adam howling how Naughty Boy sits there and thinks it’s always going to be someone else when it comes to doing the trials,” said one.

Another quipped: “Adam creasing at Naughty Boy – what a mood.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.